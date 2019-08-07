There are two FDA-approved synthetic dyes for the color yellow: Yellow No. 5 (tartrazine) and Yellow No. 6 (sunset yellow). Both are derived from the organic compounds in petroleum, as are all of the nine FDA-approved synthetic dyes. Both have been subject to much scrutiny, also similar to other synthetic dyes.

Yellow No. 5 became controversial in the late 1990s and early 2000s when there were unfounded rumors that ingesting the dye lowered sperm count in men.

It led to teenage boys drinking more of yellow soft drinks, believing that it would act as a contraceptive.

The claim was so widely accepted by teenagers that the advice column “Dear Abby” tried to dispel it when a Planned Parenthood speaker wrote a letter expressing her concern about the rumor.

The dye is found in many products, including macaroni and cheese, cereal, candies and even pharmaceuticals.

There are also FDA-exempt color additives for yellow that are naturally occurring. These include turmeric and beta carotene, which can also be used to make orange.

Also, saffron is a spice that can color food yellow. The spice itself comes in red stigmas, but when crushed, releases its yellow hue. It is slightly sweet and is typically used in paella. It’s also fairly pricey and is mainly grown in India, Morocco, Iran and Greece. Saffron flowers bloom for just one week a year.

To make your own food dye, without breaking the bank by buying saffron, try turmeric. It can be boiled with water (1/2 teaspoon turmeric to 1/4 cup water) to create a more concentrated liquid dye. You can also buy turmeric juice, which has become a popular product due to turmeric’s many health-boosting properties.