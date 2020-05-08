Asian giant hornet queens are among the largest wasps in the world.

They prey on honey bees and when threatened, their stings can be extremely painful to people.

This insect, nicknamed “murder hornet” in the media, has now been spotted in the U.S.

After the New York Times published an article about the hornets last weekend, social media has been abuzz.

This week, Michael Skvarla shared a guide about these wasps. He is head of Penn State’s insect lab and assistant research professor of arthropod identification.

Here are a few highlights. His full article can be found here.

Don't call them "murder hornets."

This type of wasp, Vespa mandarinia, does not have an accepted common name in English.

“As far as any entomologist in the United States can tell, ‘murder hornet’ was not used in English prior to the NY Times article,” Skvarla writes. The name “murder hornet” has been used by some Japanese media outlets.

The has has been called "great sparrow bee" in Japanese, "tiger head bee” in Chinese and "general officer hornet" in Korean.

“Asian giant hornet” is the common name most frequently used in English but this is problematic because it could be confused with the “giant hornet.”

“Until the Entomological Society of America (which governs the use of common names for insects in the United States) decides on the official common name for V. mandarinia,” Skyarla suggests using "sparrow wasp" or "sparrow hornet." “As it is distinctive, reflects a name used in the wasps’ native range and does not carry the sensationalist tone of "murder hornet," he writes.

Asian giant hornets do not occur in Pennsylvania.

Asian giant hornets are native to parts of eastern Asia, including areas of Japan, Sri Lanka, India, and China. A nest of these hornets was found on Vancouver Island in British Columbia in September 2019. The nest was destroyed. A dead hornet was found in Washington state in December, the first record of a sighting in the U.S.

DNA showed that the hornets found in both sites were unrelated, “which suggests there may have been multiple independent introductions of the wasps,” Skvarla writes.

“At this time, Asian giant hornets are not known to occur outside of Washington state and Vancouver Island and are not present in Pennsylvania,” he writes.

Two wasp species in Pennsylvania are often confused with Asian giant hornets.

Asian giant hornet queens are big, large enough to be among the largest wasps in the world. They can grow to two inches long with a wingspan of three inches. “However, they are only seen outside the nest when they are hibernating or in the spring before workers have emerged,” Skvarla writes. Workers are smaller (1.5 inches long) and can be confused with two similar-sized wasps found in Pennsylvania: European hornets and cicada killers.

The difference can be found in the coloration.

European hornets’ abdomens are black near the head, yellow near the back with rows of black teardrops.

Asian giant hornets’ abdomens have bands of yellow, black and brown.

Cicada killers’ abdominal segments at the back of the body are black.

European hornets' thorax is black and reddish brown.

An Asian giant hornet thorax is mostly black with a yellow spot between the wings.

Also, the eyes of Asian giant hornet are more forward-facing than these two types of wasps.

If you think you have found an Asian giant hornet, send photos or specimens to Penn State's Insect ID lab.

