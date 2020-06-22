Many of Lancaster County’s beer festivals are months away.

With COVID-19, there are phases of reopening. It can be difficult to keep track of which festivals are canceled, which ones are postponed and which ones are going virtual.

We’ll keep tabs on the festivals in the region.

The list is current as of June 22 and we will be updating. If you have updates, please add the details in the comments or contact Erin Negley at enegley@lnpnews.com

Central Pa Beer and Wine Fest, from Emerald Foundation

This festival was slated to celebrate its fourth year in July with proceeds benefiting Emerald Community Campus programming

Status: Canceled

For updates: emeralde.org

Blues and Brews

Held at Mount Hope Estate and Winery near Manheim in July has beer, wine and cider, live music plus seafood and barbecue.

Status: When Lancaster County moves to the green phase, Mount Hope will announce rescheduling of events, including the beer festival.

For updates: Check Mount Hope’s website, Facebook page and email newsletter.

Rivertown Hops

This festival held at Columbia’s old carnival grounds is usually held in August with proceeds benefiting Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Status: Postponed to 2021

For updates: Visit visitsusquehannavalley.com.

Oktoberfest

Lancaster Liederkranz holds this beer festival when it is traditionally held in Munich, in September. The local festival has German food, beer, music and dancing.

Status: To be determined

For updates: lancasterliederkranz.com

Lancaster Craft Beerfest

This beer festival is usually held in Lancaster’s Binns Park in late August and includes food and live music.

Status: Unknown

For updates: lancastercraftbeerfest.com

Lititz Craft Beer Fest

This festival in downtown Lititz is held in September and has food, music and a homebrew competition. Proceeds benefit Lititz AMBUCS.

Status: Canceled

For updates: lititzcraftbeerfest.com

Brew-chanan Fest

This festival brought beer, wine, cider and mead to Lancaster’s Buchanan Park in October. Proceeds benefit Angels Among Us Animal Sanctuary.

Status: Canceled

For updates: facebook.com/brewchananfest

It may be difficult to plan a festival for thousands with COVID-19 restrictions so some beer festivals are going virtual.

How exactly does that work? It depends.

Tickets for the Oklahoma Craft Beer Summit ’20 Quarantine Edition came with a kit of 24 beers made across the state. IDs were checked at pick-up spots. The virtual festival, held in May, sold out.

Untappd had a virtual festival recently, giving people the options to either have the beers on the taplist shipped to home or buy on their own.

Here are three to explore without leaving your home.

Fresh Fest, the country’s first Black beer festival, was scheduled for year three in Pittsburgh this summer with symposiums, collaboration beers, bottle shares, bands and artists. The festival will now virtual. Fresh Fest Digi Fest will live-stream art, music, deejays, podcasts, brewing, cooking, speakers and more. Tickets for the Aug. 8 event are $10 and will be available soon.

Hop CulturexOoslefinch Digital Craft Beer Festival is digital this year on Aug. 15. Tickets for a day of talks (including a “Wild Fermentation and Foraged Ingredients” panel and a keynote from Jen and John Kimmich of The Alchemist Brewery) are $15. A box with 18 curated beers includes access to the talks, a glass and can be shipped to several states including Pennsylvania.

This year’s Homebrew Con was canceled but a virtual event was held last weekend. The seminars are still available for replay, including sessions like Wine and Cider Making for Homebrewers and Food Fermentation Concepts for Homebrewers. Tickets are $132 and include a membership to the American Homebrewers Association.