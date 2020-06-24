With counties in different phases, it can be tough to keep track of what’s open.

If you are looking for garden inspiration, we’ll keep tabs on gardens in the region.

We have compiled a list of gardens within a one-hour drive of Lancaster County and we will be updating it as new information becomes available. If you have updates, please add the details in the comments or contact Erin Negley at enegley@lnpnews.com.

The list was last updated June 23.

Tanger Arboretum

Tanger Arboretum, next to LancasterHistory and Wheatland, has more than 100 different varieties of mature trees, plus dozens of tiny dwarf conifers. There’s also a native plant garden.

Status: LancasterHistory’s buildings are closed the public but the outdoor arboretum is open from dawn to dusk. Admission is free. Leashed dogs are welcome. There's also a free audio tour.

Address: 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster

COVID-19 changes: Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing.

For updates: lancasterhistory.org

Hershey Gardens

This 23-acre botanical garden has 3,500 roses plus a conservatory with a butterfly atrium

Status: The gardens opened Saturday, June 20. The butterfly atrium will be closed until there are more butterflies (they weren’t available from suppliers over the past few months). The atrium is expected to open in early July. Summer hours are daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Address: 170 Hotel Road, Hershey

COVID-19 changes: Visitors are encouraged to buy timed tickets online ($13.50 for regular admission) at hersheygardens.org. Tickets will be scanned at the gardens, minimizing contact. Online tickets will have arrival times to manage capacity. Guests are required to wear a mask indoors, encouraged to wear a mask outdoors and asked practice physical distancing.

For updates: hersheygardens.org

And here's a look at the roses in bloom.

Welkinweir

Welkinweir is a 197-acre property with a 55-acre arboretum and historic estate house, as well as wetland, meadow and woodland habitats.

Status: Open weekdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Address: 1368 Prizer Road, Pottstown

COVID-19 changes: You must wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during your visit. Visit only with members of your household and do not gather with others. All buildings, structures, rest rooms and benches are closed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For updates: weklinweir.org

Longwood Gardens

Created by Pierre du Pont, Longwood has 1,077 acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows and fountains.

Status: The gardens opened Thursday, June 18, to members only, Thursday-Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The 4.5-acre conservatory is closed. Timed admission tickets are required. Longwood has not set a date for reopening to the public.

Address: 1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square

COVID-19 changes: Wear a mask. Make room for others. Practice good hygiene. Mind the green dots. Follow one-way paths.

For updates: longwoodgardens.org

Rodale Institute

Rodale Institute has a working farm on 333 acres for research on organic and now regenerative agriculture.

Status: Open for self-guided walking tours of the outdoor farm, 24-7. The visitor center is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Address: 611 Siegfriedale Road, Kutztown

COVID-19 changes: Visitors are asked to wear a mask and stay six feet from others.

For updates: rodaleinstitute.org

Brandywine River Conservancy

The museum, which focuses on the art of Andrew Wyeth, is on a campus that has five miles of trails along the banks of the Brandywine River.

Status: The Brandywine River Museum of Art is closed but the conservancy’s campus trails are open. The museum is slated to open Wednesday, July 1.

Address: 1 Hoffman's Mill Road, Chadds Ford

COVID-19 changes: Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing.

For updates: facebook.com/BrandywineConservancy