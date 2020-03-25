The annual author’s luncheon fundraiser, organized by the Council of Friends of Public Libraries, has been postponed because of government recommendations against large gatherings that are aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

The luncheon, which was scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at Calvary Church on Landis Valley Road, was to feature a talk by bestselling fiction writer David Baldacci.

The Council of Friends, which uses the annual luncheon and author’s address as a fundraiser for Lancaster County’s public libraries, is hoping to reschedule Baldacci’s appearance sometime in the fall — possibly late October.

More than 800 tickets have been sold for the event, Mary Ann Heltshe-Steinhauer, retired public relations manager for the Library System of Lancaster County and a member of the Council of Friends, said Wednesday. That makes this the council’s most successful author’s luncheon in the two decades the event’s been held, she said.

Nearly everyone who purchased tickets has already been notified that their reservation for the luncheon — or for Baldacci’s speech only — will remain in place as the council negotiates with the author’s representation for a new date for his appearance here in Lancaster.

If and when a new date is negotiated and announced, there will still be tickets available to hear Baldacci’s post-luncheon speech. The luncheon (which includes a free Baldacci novel for those with reservations) remains sold out; all tickets for that part of the event were purchased within hours of the start of the January sale.

Baldacci, who has written 38 novels for adults — many of them thrillers — has canceled several other speaking engagements this spring because of the ongoing coronavirus threat spreading across several states.

Anyone with questions about the Council of Friends’ author’s luncheon can email Cathy Doremus, the council’s ticket sales chairperson, at cdoremus@ptd.net.

Visit the website of the Library System of Lancaster County for updates on this event, and on how the coronavirus is impacting Lancaster County's public libraries.