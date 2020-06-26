Apollo is still looking for a home.

Featured earlier this month as a Pet of the Week, Apollo is a medium-sized white and black American pit bull terrier. He has been at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center longer than any other pet.

Apollo, who is neutered, came to the SPCA as a stray. After some time and attention from the staff at the shelter, he has become more acclimated to humans. Because of his size and energy level, he would do best as the only pet in a home with adults and older kids, but no small children.

He can still be a bit unsure around new humans, so it would be best to meet him more than once to build a rapport.

To schedule an adoption meet and greet appointment with Apollo, email Lancaster@pspca.org.

Last week's pet

Ms. Tucker, a 12-year-old female cat, has been adopted from the Humane League of Lancaster County.

Status of Pet Adoptions

Humane League of Lancaster County

Adoptions have resumed on a case-by-case basis. Anyone interested in adopting can email a completed application to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org specifying the animal in which you are interested. Adoption applications can be found at humanepa.org/adoption. Also, they can call the Humane League at 717-393-6551 to inquire about an adoptable animal.

The Organization for Responsible Care of Animals

The office is closed and all pets are in foster care. All staff are working from home and still on call for all animal emergencies. Adoptions have resumed. Anyone interested can set up an appointment for a safe distance meet and greet.

Pet Pantry of Lancaster County

The thrift shop has reopened but is limited to two members per household and a 10-minute time limit.

Adoption room visitation will be permitted only for preapproved adoption applications. Visitation is limited to two members per household.

Pet Pantry has resumed its spay and neuter clinics as well as its trap/neuter/return clinics for feral cats.

Vaccine clinics also will be available the first Saturday of each month. Call 717-983-8878 for availability of appointments or visit petpantrylc.org for more information.

SPCA

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center is offering modified public services. Meet-and-greet appointments are offered daily. Visit PSPCA.org to view the profiles of available animals.

The center also has begun appointment-only spay/neuter surgeries on Tuesdays and is continuing to provide vaccine clinics from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

To schedule appointments, email Lancaster@pspca.org.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Lancaster CARES/Furever Home

Now open by appointment only. Animal adoptions will be scheduled upon receipt and approval of applications. See website for applications: fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com/animals.