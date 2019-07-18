Here are just a few of the local activities, TV shows, podcasts and more you can enjoy this weekend as part of the Apollo 11 moon landing commemoration.
• “Apollo 11,” airing on CNN at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday. A 90-minute documentary film featuring never-before-seen footage and audio recordings from the first moon mission.
• “NASA Explorers: Apollo,” podcast now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, SoundCloud and other platfoms. Episodes explore how the Apollo program has influenced current scientific discovery about the moon.
• “Armstrong” at 6 p.m. Saturday at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St. The 95-minute documentary shows the life story of Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon. Tickets $8 and $10; zoetropolis.com or 717-208-6572.
• Weekend Apollo programming on C-SPAN includes “Apollo 11 Astronaut Returns to the Launch Pad,” 11:20 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, 1:35 p.m. Sunday and 1:20 a.m. Monday. Astronaut Michael Collins returns to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to talk about his experience on the moon mission.
• Historic “CBS Coverage of the Apollo 11 Launch” runs at 10 a.m. and 8 and 11 p.m. Saturday on C-SPAN1 and 1:20 p.m. Saturday and 1:20 a.m. and 9:20 p.m. on C-SPAN3. Full schedule is at c-span.org/schedule.
• “Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes,” 10:05 p.m. Saturday and 2:06 a.m. Sunday, on the History channel. Tapes of the Apollo 11 astronauts detail the dangers and challenges of putting the first men on the moon.
• “Apollo A-Maze-Ment,” weekend activities at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Weekend activities include the Man on the Moon 1969-2019 corn maze and visits from NASA personnel including shuttle Astronaut Alvin Drew (Friday). Admission tickets start at $16. Information at cherrycrestfarm.com or 717-687-6843.
n Apollo 11 activities this weekend at the North Museum of Nature and Science, 400 College Ave., include Saturday visits from NASA Solar System Ambassador Axel Diaz at 11 a.m. and space flight historian David Fisher at 1 p.m., and a Sunday talk by photographers Mark and Tom Usciak, with rarely seen images of the moon landing, at 1 p.m. Planetarium shows are “Apollo 11: Man’s First Step Onto the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, third grade to adult; and “Max Goes to the Moon,” for pre-K to fifth grade, 11:30 a.m. Friday and Monday-Wednesday. Museum/planetarium tickets start at $12. Information, 717-358-3941 or northmuseum.org.
• Extensive weekend programming being broadcast on NASA TV, the NASA website (nasa.gov) and the Discovery Science channel includes “NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future,” airing at 1, 6 and 9 p.m. Friday, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. Sunday, including segments on activities in Washington, Houston and Seattle.
n “Apollo: The Forgotten Films,” 8 p.m. and midnight Saturday on the Discovery channel. The story of the Apollo 11 moon landing is told through previously unseen footage.
— Compiled by staff writer Mary Ellen Wright