Two years ago, the PBS show "Antiques Roadshow" opened with three episodes from a day of appraisals in Harrisburg. A few collectors from Lancaster County made the cut.
The closest this year’s roadshow tour comes to Pennsylvania is a stop Tuesday, April 28 in Williamsburg, Va. If you want to make the trek with your antiques, free tickets are available online.
To apply for tickets, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. For more information, call 888-762-3749.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 2:59 a.m. (11:59 p.m. PT).
One pair of free tickets are available per household. There will be a random drawing for tickets. Applicants will be emailed in early March with the results.
When the show came to Harrisburg, more than 18,000 people applied for free tickets.
Here’s a look at those episodes: