WHAT IS THIS TOOL?

Can you identify this object from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum in Lancaster?

The tool is approximately 27 inches long and 15 inches wide.

Send your guess, including your full name and the town you live in, to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/ Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Email is preferred since regular mail access is limited because LNP employees are working remotely. Please submit answers by Monday, Dec. 14, and we’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on Dec. 24.

LAST MONTH'S TOOL: A FARRIER KNIFE

Quite a few readers could easily identify October’s mystery tool. Many said they or family members had owned and used one in the past.

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, says this vintage tool is a steel farrier knife. It was used by a farrier to maintain and pare away excess sole on horses’ hooves, Royer says.

The blade was used to get rid of loose, dead frog so that the healthy tissue could breathe, Royer says. The frog is a triangle-shaped part of the underside of a horse’s hoof that acts as a shock absorber when the hoof makes impact with the ground.

This farrier knife contains holes that allowed grease or oil to drain off without compromising the farrier’s grip, Royer says.

One side of the handle is stamped “T.J. POPE,” and the other side is stamped “PAT SEPT 12 99.” Tjerck J. Pope, to whom a 1899 U.S. patent was issued for a farrier knife, lived in Sauquoit, New York.

We even got a correct identification from a former veterinarian.

“Retired now, I used one for 33 years as a large-animal veterinarian, working out of Gap in eastern Lancaster County,” says Harley M. Kooker of Christiana. “It’s used to trim the hooves of cows, horses and sheep.”

Editor’s note: LNP | LancasterOnline had early press deadlines for the Thanksgiving Day newspaper. Correct guesses that arrived at LNP by mail after press deadline will appear in a future edition of Antique Toolbox.

CORRECT ANSWERS:

• Christiana: Harley M. Kooker.

• Drumore: Charles Adams.

• East Hempfield Township: Johana Thornton.

• Ephrata: Marvin R. Sauder, Glendon Martin.

• Holtwood: Nancy Fischer.

• Lancaster: Mary Beth Lanza, John C. Long, Jacqueline Kulp Mosemann, Jim McMullin.

• Landisville: Sue Bleil.

• Lebanon: Jim Everett.

• Lititz: Parke M. Lefever, Enos K. Glick, Milton Machalek, Vernon Martin.

• Manheim: Lee Schick. Charles Walker, James Kenderdine, Martin Cassel.

• Manor Township: Jeanne Mitman, John Harnish.

• Middletown: Jeffrey L Kinley.

• Millersville: Wendy Sue Luck, Louis G. Zangari.

• Mount Joy: Amos Lichty, Fred Shoop.

• Parkesburg: Gerry Treadway.

• Penryn: Julie Shreiner.

• Rutledge, Missouri: Robert Hoover.

• Quarryville: Jerry L. McCarrell, Ron Snavely.

• Strasburg: J.R. Johnson, Elizabeth Gunnion, Eugene Rohrer.

• Terre Hill: Martha Weaver, Marc Benedict.

• Willow Street: John Shank.

• Wrightsville: Tom Alburn.

BEST GUESSES

Corn husker, scraper, opener and stirrer for a paint can, meat cleaver, tool to rip up vinyl flooring, hide-scraper for a butcher.