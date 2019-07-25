Can you identify these objects, all slightly different but used for the same purpose? Send your guess, including your full name and hometown, to Jennifer Kopf at jkopf@LNPnews.com with "Antique Toolbox" in the subject line, or mail to Jennifer Kopf/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, 8 W. King St., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.
Tools used in this feature are part of the permanent collection of Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
JUNE TOOL I.D.
Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, says that this item is a pipe bowl mold from the 19th century. It is unknown who made or used it.
Potters used molds such as this to make multiple pieces in a consistent manner. Molds were made from clay, wood or plaster.
For press molding, clay would be forced into a mold that was made into two or three sections. Once the clay dried, the mold was disassembled and the piece removed.
These molds had decorative designs that would be mirrored on the surface of the piece.
