What is this tool?

Can you identify this object? Send your guess, including your full name and the town you live in, to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, 8 W. King St., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.

Mail access is somewhat limited due to LNP employees working remotely. Please submit answers by Monday, July 13, and we’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on July 24.



Last month’s tool: A mousetrap

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, says that the tool pictured in the May 28 edition of LNP is an antique mousetrap.

This three-hole trap is carved from a block of wood, with metal wire-spring mechanisms mounted to the top, Royer says.

This vintage mousetrap, which is part of the extensive collection of tools at the Landis Valley Museum, captured a lot of correct answers this month — from as far away as Washington state.

Many of our readers recalled having this kind of mousetrap in their homes decades ago.

