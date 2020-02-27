HG Antique Toolbox Mystery tool F27.jpg
Do you know what this mystery tool is? It's part of the collection at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum.

 JENNIFER KOPF | SPECIAL TO LNP

Can you identify this mystery object?

Tools used in this feature are part of the permanent collection of Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.

 

HG Antique Toolbox 1 F27.jpg
This mystery tool from January is a candy or chocolate mold, circa 1900.

 JENNIFER KOPF | SPECIAL TO LNP

 

JANUARY TOOL I.D.

Jennifer Royer, museum curator at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, Lancaster, says the “mystery” tool LNP | LancasterOnline featured in January is a metal candy or chocolate mold, from around 1900.

The first three-dimensional or double molds were seen in France, around 1840, Royer says.

These types of molds were made from two or more pieces, kept closed with clips.

The first double molds had an opening at the bottom where they would be filled with chocolate, Royer says.

Airtight molds were then used. The design would have been visible on the exterior of the egg, she adds.

CORRECT ANSWERS

Akron: Brenda Leinbach.

Brogue: Norm Wurzbach.

Columbia: Virginia Brady.

East Petersburg: Rebecca Rogers.

Dundalk, Maryland: George Rineer.

Elizabethtown: Allen Moyer.

Ephrata: Elvin B Hursh, Robert Smith.

Lampeter: Anne Dunnenberger.

Lancaster: Chris Agresta, Diane Fry, Suzanne Long, Fran Spangler, Shannon Weltner, Stephanie Yentsch.

Lebanon: Stacey M. Fink.

Lititz: Margaret Williams.

Manheim: Charles E. Kocevar.

Middletown: Jeffrey Kinley.

Nazareth: Patricia Houck.

Pequea: Lorraine Kennedy.

Quarryville: Bonnie Rohrer.

No town listed: Andrea Campbell, Karen Peiffer.

BEST GUESSES

Ingot mold for smelting metals; ice cream mold; cast-iron mold for aluminum or other metallic materials; egg coddler or poacher; lead mold; egg size gauge; box to hold rings, tiny jewelry or straight pins.