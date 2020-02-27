Can you identify this mystery object? Send your guess, including your full name and hometown, to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.
Tools used in this feature are part of the permanent collection of Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
JANUARY TOOL I.D.
Jennifer Royer, museum curator at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, Lancaster, says the “mystery” tool LNP | LancasterOnline featured in January is a metal candy or chocolate mold, from around 1900.
The first three-dimensional or double molds were seen in France, around 1840, Royer says.
These types of molds were made from two or more pieces, kept closed with clips.
The first double molds had an opening at the bottom where they would be filled with chocolate, Royer says.
Airtight molds were then used. The design would have been visible on the exterior of the egg, she adds.
