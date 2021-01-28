What is this tool?

Can you identify this object from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum?

The tool is 72 inches wide, 37 inches wide and 11 inches tall.

Last month’s tool: A mulling stone

We didn’t get a lot of guesses as to the identity of December’s mystery tool from the collection of Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum.

It’s a mulling stone from the end of the 19th century, says Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley.

It was used to grind and mix paint pigments, Royer says, and was found in the attic of a farmhouse in Manheim Township.

Such a tool was needed in an era before paints could be purchased in pre-mixed colors, Royer says.

Two stones were used in this process, Royer says: a mulling stone, such as this one, and a paint stone, which was a slab on which the pigments were poured out, then ground and mixed by manipulating the smaller mulling stone.

The mulling stone had a flat base and an upper part that fit into the palm of an individual’s hands, Royer says.

Correct answers

Here are the names of those who knew the tool was a grinding stone of some sort: George Rineer of Dundalk, Maryland; Paul Wittensoldner of Washington Boro; Gary Glick of Mountville; and Pat Houck of Nazareth.

Best guesses

Hand sander, pumice stone, cleaning tool, door stop, grinding stone, counterweight.

