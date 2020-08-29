WHAT IS THIS TOOL?

Can you identify this object from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum in Lancaster?

This tool is a little over a foot long and 3 1/4 inches wide.

Send your guess, including your full name and the town you live in, to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, 8 W. King St., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328. Email is preferred since regular mail access is somewhat limited due to LNP employees working remotely.

Please submit answers by Monday, Sept. 14, and we’ll reveal the correct answer in LNP on Sept. 24.

LAST MONTH'S TOOL: LAUNDRY PADDLE

We got a few correct guesses as to the identity of last month’s mystery antique tool.

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, says this vintage tool is a wooden laundry paddle.

The handle and paddle are made out of the same piece of oak, Royer says.

The paddle was used to pound stains out of wet garments, she says

Very few laundry paddles, which were made in various lengths and widths, survive, Royer says.

CORRECT ANSWERS

BEST GUESSES

