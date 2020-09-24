WHAT IS THIS TOOL?

Can you identify this object from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum in Lancaster?

This tool measures 9 3/8 inches in diameter.

Send your guess, including your full name and the town you live in, to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox” in the subject line, or mail to Mary Ellen Wright/Antique Toolbox, LNP Media Group, P.O. Box 1328,

Lancaster, PA 17608-1328. Email is preferred, since regular mail access is somewhat limited because LNP employees are working remotely.

Please submit answers by Monday, Oct. 12, and we’ll

reveal the correct answer in LNP on Oct. 22.

LAST MONTH'S TOOL: SAUSAGE STUFFER

We got a few correct answers and a lot of very creative, but incorrect, ones on the identity of our mystery tool from August.

Jennifer Royer, curator at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, says the tool is a 19th-century sausage stuffer with a tin cylinder, small tapered spout and a wooden plunger with a knob handle.

The sausage casing fit over the funnel-like spout. The plunger, which was operated by hand, pushed the sausage meat into the casing.

CORRECT ANSWERS

• East Hempfield Township: Jack Esbenshade.

• Elizabethtown: George Parola.

• Lancaster: Sandy Gochnauer, Claudia Ritter, Teri Sclafani.

• Strasburg: Elizabeth Gunnion.

• Terre Hill: Marc Benedict.

BEST GUESSES

Caulking gun, pastry gun, bee smoker, biscuit press, bug sprayer, cake-decorating tool, plant duster, grease gun, vacuum cleaner, baster, syringe to give medicine to a horse or cow, or a syringe to inseminate livestock.