WHAT IS THIS TOOL?

Can you identify this object from the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum in Lancaster?

Jennifer Royer, curator at the Landis Valley museum, says the tool is 5 1/2 inches wide and 4 1/2 inches tall.

LAST MONTH'S TOOL: SPIRAL AUGER

Last month’s tool: A spiral auger

Last month’s “mystery tool” doesn’t seem to be much of a mystery. The picture of the tool in the Nov. 26 edition of LNP — a tool that’s part of the collection of the Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum in Manheim Township — generated dozens of guesses. And almost all of them were correct.

Royer says the tool is a T-shaped spiral auger, circa 1860-1880.

It is a hand-wrought example of an auger, with a clear maker’s mark: “C. Kimble,” Royer says.

The shaft has old reforging marks at the mid-point, suggesting the tool may have been either extended or repaired, Royer says.

This style of hand-held spiral auger is often known as a wood auger or barn beam auger, used for boring into wood. It’s been used over the centuries for making holes for wooden beams to be connected by pegs.

The majority of our responding readers knew the tool is some kind of auger or hand-operated boring drill for wood, though some saw it as an auger for drilling into soil, ice or trees (for maple syrup).

Antique augers come in various shapes and sizes. So, in the spirit of the holidays, we’re listing all the readers who guessed that this tool is an auger, boring tool or hand-operated drill.

