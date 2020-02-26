Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of the Lenten season, during which many Christians observe 40 days of fasting and personal sacrifices leading to Easter on April 12. The Rev. Lawrence Sherdel, pastor at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, anointed congregants with ashes during a service Wednesday morning. The church also distributed ashes at 7 p.m.
Ash Wednesday – officially known as the Day of Ashes – is a day of repentance, when Christians confess their sins and profess their devotion to God.
Traditionally, ashes used on Ash Wednesday are gathered up after palms from the previous year's Palm Sunday are burned. They are then blessed before being used in the ceremony.
Palms are used on Palm Sunday in many Christian churches to symbolize Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem on the Sunday before his crucifixion.