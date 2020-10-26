Lancaster Science Factory will once again host its “The Force Returns” event, this time making it available by presale only to limit capacity at 30% due to COVID-19.

The sixth annual event, to be Nov. 14-15, celebrates the science of “Star Wars.” Dozens of costumed characters will be on-site and available for photos.

Attendees must purchase tickets ahead of time, and masks are required for all visitors over the age of 2. Tickets and more information are available at bit.ly/ForceReturns2020.

Check out photos from last year's event below.