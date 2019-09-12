Attending an art auction can be a bit intimidating for the uninitiated.

Not so at this weekend’s annual Echo Valley Art Auction.

Every year, members of the Echo Valley Art Group host an auction in the relaxed outdoor setting of Rader Park, a lovely site tucked away on the property of the Church of the Apostles, off Marietta Avenue.

The auction is more like an outdoor exhibition, as each artist sets up an exhibit booth showcasing his or her work.

Patrons can peruse the works, which can be anything from paintings to pottery. If they find something they want to bid on, patrons take the item to the auction table.

As in previous years, visitors will be greeted by live music from the Mule Puppets, an old-timey band. An array of lunch items will be available in the pavilion, all for $5 or less.

The auction takes place from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. (Viewing for the first hour, followed by the auction at 1 p.m.) Admission is free, and a percentage of all the sales are used to promote local art education.

For more information, visit echovalleyartgroup.com.