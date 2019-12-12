When the Manheim Railroad Station was built in 1881, it undoubtedly was buzzing with activity this time of year, as folks traveled to visit with family and friends over the holidays.
While those days of passenger service are long gone, the station itself, restored and re-opened in 1987 by the Manheim Historical Society, serves not only as a testament to railroad history, but also continues as a community hub.
This weekend, it will welcome back the annual Christmas Folk Art Show that draws hundreds of patrons each year to buy from their favorite artisans.
Only a dozen artisans are in the show as organizers have wanted to keep it intimate from its start. And while space has been somewhat limited, this year the station’s entire first floor will be used for the show. In the past, certain areas were not open.
“This will create improved access to the building as well as allow visitors to enjoy many displays and artifacts that are part of the permanent display of the Manheim Historical Society,’’ says show organizer Dan Barthold.
Artisans in the show include, Cynthia Baker, hand woven textiles, felt hats; Barthold, pen and ink illustrations; Mike Brown, papier mache and chalkware folk art; Madeline Erickson, German stars and feather trees; Bob and Sally Hughes, River Rat Pottery; P.J. Rankin Hults, folk painted paper cutting; Karen Hurd, tinsmith; Jim Murphy, painted furniture; Judy Perlistein, handcrafted antique button jewelry; Lee Pfoutz, primitive wild fowl carving; Doug and Sue Show, woodcarving; and Lynn Taylor-Kingston, pottery/fine ceramics.
The show will be held Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. There is no admission.
For details, visit bit.ly/Christmasfolkartshow.