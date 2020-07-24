On Saturday, July 25, artist Anita Pilkerton-Plumb hopes to bring the community together, albeit safely.

Pilkerton-Plumb is hosting a community collage project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of Modern Art, 529 W. Chestnut St. The event is free and open to the public, which is encouraged to bring an image or object for the collage. This week, Pilkerton-Plumb has served as Modern Art's "Museum of the Living Worker" artist.

The program has Lancaster artists work in front of the building's large, Pine Street facing window. Created in 2018 by Modern Art founder Libby Modern, the program has featured artists such as Shawna Stolzfoos, Scott Bookman and Kearasten Jordan.

COVID-19 precautions are in place, including available hand sanitizer and requisite social distancing and mask wearing.

According to Modern, Pilkerton-Plumb is seeking "slivers of connection, grit, and understanding of this truly unpredictable human experience."

For more information, visit itsmodernart.com.