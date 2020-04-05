It’s not only human beings who are sheltering in place in Lancaster County.

With Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown of nonessential services in its early days and social distancing a federal recommendation, adoption activities of local nonprofit organizations that run animal shelters and rescues have mostly come to a halt.

For the safety of staff members, volunteers and potential pet parents, shelters here are closed to the public. And the staffs of these nonprofits are making do with fewer resources.

Despite the downturn in the economy, these animal-welfare groups report they haven’t had many calls from people feeling they need to surrender pets they can no longer care for.

And some folks who are self-isolating and working from home seem to be inspired to volunteer to foster pets while they have the time.

Shutdowns

During the shutdown, “we’re not doing any adoptions, we’re not doing any vaccine clinics and we’re not doing any owned-animal surgeries,” says Lindsay High, community relations and site director for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Lancaster Center on South Prince Street.

“We’ve had people contact us about surrendering their pets,” she says, “and we’ve been able to have conversations with them and do some counseling to find out the root cause. For those surrendering due to temporary (economic) hardship that’s caused by this pandemic, we’ve been able to provide them with other resources.

“We have a pet pantry (from which) we can give individuals food, resources, toys, all that good stuff,” High says. “We’d rather help and support them, so that the animals can stay in the home. They’re better off there.”

The SPCA has had a lot of people contact the center about giving foster care to dogs and cats, says High, about half of whom are first-time foster caregivers.

“We’ve been able to place more than two-thirds of our pet population in foster care,” she says. “They will be there until we are back up and running with our normal services.”

High says the SPCA also needs monetary donations.

“Because of everything that’s been going on,” High says, “we’ve seen about a 50% reduction in monetary donations. Because we are a nonprofit, that’s obviously a huge part of how we operate.”

Dr. Bryan Langlois, veterinarian and co-founder of the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, on Millersville Road, says the shelter — which houses cats only — has closed to the public and has stopped doing adoptions.

“Normally what we do is take in animals as space opens up for us,” Langlois says.

“What we’ve asked the public is that anyone who wants to potentially surrender a cat for adoption to us to try to hold off for a couple of weeks ... until things calm down a little bit. We will still take in any kind of sick or injured cat.

“We don’t want people coming out for (adoptions) now,” Langlois says, adding people can still look at the cats the shelter has available on its website and fill out an application for an eventual adoption — at some time in the future when social distancing orders are eased.

“It has put more of a strain on us from a housing perspective,” Langlois says, “but we will just do the best we can and as soon as the order is lifted we know we will have many cats already lined up for homes and people to come get them.”

Langlois notes that he currently can’t do the low-cost spay or neuter surgeries he normally performs on animals.

Those surgeries, he says, are considered elective and aren’t allowed under the shutdown guidelines.

“We appreciate the pet owners being understanding about that,” Langlois says. “It’s not something we want to do. We’re just under orders (not to do elective surgeries) right now.”

Food donations needed

Then there’s the “pantry” part of Pet Pantry.

“One of our major focuses, as well,” Langlois adds, “is to provide pet food for those who are lower income, who are suffering a temporary economic hardship or are on permanent disability, something like that.

“We do have a clientele of approximately 200 to 250 families that we provide a certain amount of pet food for,” he says. “We want to make sure we have enough (food) to honor that commitment ... but we also foresee there are going to be temporary needs. We’ve already gotten some increased requests for food assistance” since people have started losing jobs while the economy sours.

“We really are in desperate need of dry cat food,” Langlois says. Donations can be in bags that are opened or unopened.

Donors can call ahead for staff to pick bags up curbside, or they can leave them on the side porch of the shelter after hours.

The Humane League of Lancaster County, on Lincoln Highway East, also needs food for its Spike’s Pet Pantry.

“We normally serve 15 clients a day,” says Kylie Layman, social media and events coordinator, “and last week we served maybe 50 or 60. It’s been a huge increase. People aren’t looking to surrender their animals, they’re looking to keep their animals in their house. They just need help feeding them, which is better for us in the long run.”

Donors can drop new, unopened bags of pet food in a bin outside the shelter door, Layman says, and the staff will come out at the end of the day and pick it up.

Humane League staff members are taking turns caring for the 42 animals in its shelter, which is closed to the public, with adoptions halted.

Other shelters

Though it’s closed to the public, one shelter that is doing a very small number of adoptions, about two or three a week, by appointment only, is the Centerville Pet Rescue inside That Pet Place on Centerville Road.

Heidi Noecker, director of the rescue, says the number of cats in her shelter has dropped since the state’s shutdown of nonessential businesses.

“We’ve had to stop the intake of new animals,” she says, “because we don’t have access to the veterinary services that we need.”

There are about 51 cats in the shelter’s care right now, Noecker says.

Those interested in adopting should look on the rescue group’s Facebook page to see the cats available, and then fill out an application via the website.

Deborah Lort, vice president of the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals, says ORCA decided to close its office completely, for the safety of its staff and volunteers, and put all the cats that were in the office in foster-care homes.

ORCA will still rescue sick or injured stray or abandoned animals reported to its hotline at 717-397-8922. Someone is always on call, she says.

“We aren’t doing adoptions right now,” says MJ Meinzer, founder and CEO of the small rescue shelter Furever Home in East Petersburg. “We’re closed to the public. We’re trying just to take care of the (12) cats we have in the shelter, one volunteer at a time.

“The rest are in foster care already,” she says.

“I’ve gotten people inquiring about adoptions,” she says, adding the date when the rescue office reopens for appointment-only adoptions will depend on the government’s future orders.

“We’ve been taking in some special-needs cats,” she says. “We’d love to find these animals some homes. ... But we just thought it was a good idea, in general, to close up.

“It’s a tough time for everybody,” Meinzer says. “We just ask everybody to be patient.”

PETS AND COVID-19 Animal rescue organizations have been concerned some people might think they can catch the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 from their pets, and might seek to surrender them. But, so far, local shelter manager say, no one has asked them about at. Besides, “there’s no evidence that your pets can become infected (with COVID-19), and there’s no evidence your pets can transmit the disease to you in any way,” says veterinarian Dr. Bryan Langlois of the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website confirms that on its website about the virus. The CDC adds that, if a person tests positive for COVID-19 and goes into self-quarantine, someeone else in their household should take care of the pet or pets — walking dogs, cleaning out litter boxes, etc. It is “recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus. This can help ensure both you and your animals stay healthy,” the CDC says. You can read more of what the CDC says at bit.ly/CDCPetsVirus.