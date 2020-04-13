The reliability of video games, summed up, almost sounds like wedding vows: in sickness and in health, for better or worse, amid a global pandemic or otherwise.

OK, the last one isn’t in the typical roundup of love proclamations. But, at this point, maybe it should be.

Video games have something for everyone, and there are several types of games for every mood.

When life gets hairy, there are games with complex and simple stories, calming and intense moments, challenging and time-consuming titles.

When stressed, which seems to be more often than not nowadays, I usually revert to “life simulator” games, or, games that essentially have you do the same thing you would do in the real world, but without the complications the real world can bring.

When I was working 80 hours a week last year between three jobs and being a full-time student, driving myself into madness with how tired and busy I was, I delved deep into the world of Stardew Valley, a peaceful, thoughtful game made by just one person and a whole lot of love.

Enter you: a corporate drone working in a boring, dead-end office job. You find a letter from your grandfather asking you to abandon all responsibility and go tend to his farm he left behind.

You accept, graciously.

You start on your farm, which has little more than a house for you to rest and lots of responsibilities with no real timetable on when to complete them. There are trees to cut, weeds to pull and stones to break.

And there’s a whole town of people waiting to know you. Each person has his or her own story, along with perhaps a thousand fan theories apiece on separate backstories.

It’s nice and peaceful. And it’s a very easy time sink. You get married, raise a family, raise several barn animals, grow bountiful crops, mine precious gems, make dear friends.

There’s a multiplayer option, but it can be clunky at times.

All in all, it’s a good distraction from the real world.

So, of course, in the midst of a global pandemic that threatens practically every beloved mainstay, a good video game can be just the cure.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in mid-March to a whole swath of people, young and old, looking for their own escape during these uncertain times.

In Animal Crossing, you’re a new resident of a previously uninhabited island. You’re greeted by Tom Nook, a familiar raccoon who easily became a meme for his money-grubbing ways.

Two other companions — anthropomorphic animals — accompany you to the island. You figure out where you want to live on the island, and then you plan out where they live.

And from the ground up, you turn your island from a deserted place into a tropical island destination.

Each day, the game progresses a little more, and before you know it, you’re well on your way to creating your own type of paradise.

With its multiplayer capabilities, you’re able to invite your real-life friends to your island to hang out, fish, catch bugs, stargaze and explore.

And, even if it’s virtual, it’s still charming to be able to walk alongside your friends, especially amid social distancing orders.

Perhaps more bonding than the game itself are the memes, or inside jokes, that the game can bring. Even if you’re not visiting someone else’s island, you can share similar commonalities.

(Fun idea: If you’ve never played Animal Crossing: New Horizons, ask a player how they feel about sea bass).

To those uninterested in video games, who think they’re exclusively violent or too much of a time sink, try out a life simulator.

They won’t solve your real-life problems, but feelings are a lot easier to manage when you know you can fall back on your own virtual community.

After all, life’s a whole lot better with a few animal pals.

Mickayla Miller is an LNP | LancasterOnline site producer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.