There are days when a cooked meal feeds the soul as well as the stomach.
Having slept on a city bench in 24-degree weather last Friday, Dave, who goes by the nickname of Penny, wanted a reporter to know how much he appreciated his breakfast at First United Methodist Church in Lancaster.
“I really felt a lot of gratitude for the folks this morning,” he said while zipping up several layers of coats as he headed outside.
Penny is one of roughly 200 people who take advantage of the Anchorage Breakfasts that are served every weekday at the church.
A new venue
For years, the Anchorage Breakfast program was overseen by St. James Episcopal Church. In 2015, renovations at St. James threatened to shut down the program. First United Methodist Church was approached about taking over the operation.
“We had a lot of discussions,” said the Rev. Joe DiPaolo, pastor at First UMC. The primary concern, he said, was whether the program was too much for his congregation to handle.
“It requires something like 70 volunteers per week. It was a big commitment ... but they were willing to take a step of faith ... and it’s worked out wonderfully. Jesus said ‘Feed the hungry.’ How could we say no?”
Financial needs
Two years ago, the Anchorage Breakfast program reorganized as a 501(c)(3) with its own board of directors. The budget now approaches $200,000 per year.
The program recently raised $15,000 to purchase a large walk-in freezer. But there are additional needs, said Executive Director Patty Eastep.
“Beyond the need for basic budgeted items,” she noted, “we are in need of funding for several projects — $6,000 for a digital walkie-talkie system, $3,600 to replace dining chairs, carpet mats to protect the church’s carpets at a cost of $350 per mat. Additionally, we need to raise about $7,000 to continue offering showers in 2020.”
Contributions can be made by mail to Anchorage Breakfast, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602, or by going to Anchoragebreakfast.org.
Teams of volunteers
Approximately 250 volunteers, including many from other area churches, have stepped up to help prepare food and serve guests throughout the year. A different team handles each weekday.
“Some volunteers come every week, some come every other week,” Eastep said.
The food comes from several sources, including Community Action Program and Lancaster Food Hub. However, the majority of the food — 1,200 pounds per week — comes from a grant from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
Anchorage typically feeds 140 to 200 people every weekday. Those numbers add up over the course of a year.
“We do over 40,000 meals a year,” Eastep said. “We’re here every weekday, so we’re here Thanksgiving, we’re here Christmas Day, the Fourth of July.”
Although other churches offer breakfasts on weekends, Eastep said Monday tends to be Anchorage Breakfast’s busiest day.
“People are hungry. We go through the most food on a Monday, and our numbers are generally higher,” she said.
Eastep has a degree in social work. She came on board two years ago and says she is humbled to be a part of the breakfast program.
“It’s an opportunity to welcome everybody to the table and to provide dignity and respect to each and every person. One of our goals is to look everybody in the eye and say ‘I’m glad you’re here.’ ”
A place to shower
Last month, the church made its on-site showers available for guests from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. two days per week, thanks to a grant for security from the Community Foundation.
The grant application was written by Liam Casey, a senior at Franklin & Marshall College who served as an Anchorage intern this past summer.
Casey checked with other programs around the country — in Brooklyn, Nashville and Los Angeles — to see how they operate. He then computed utility, liability and security costs as well as times and availability. Shower times conclude before the church’s preschool classes begin.
Eastep said the church provides a towel, washcloth, soap, shampoo and hairdryers. Those seeking to use the showers must schedule an appointment and fill out a form. The church limits showers to 12 people per week.
Friday breakfast
Eastep said the clientele ranges from high school dropouts to people with graduate degrees. Some have various levels of mental illness.
On this day, tables filled quickly as people came in to escape the cold. Mimi, who said she has a graduate degree in psychology, was one of those.
A victim of domestic violence, she has been attending the breakfasts for several months.
Mimi previously house sat for family for a time, and has been able to find occasional work. She was scheduled to have a job interview this week. Some of the younger men call her “mom.”
“It bothers me to see some of them outside ... so if I have a couple dollars, I’ll just go to McDonald’s and get a whole bunch of stuff off the Dollar Menu and go to Binn’s Park and feed my ‘babies,’ ” she said.
Crystal, who recently found housing for herself and her two teenage sons, was one of the last to leave the church Friday morning. She came to Lancaster to attend Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology but ran low on funds.
“I finally experienced — very humbling — being displaced,” she said. “The Anchorage Breakfast is a really good program when it comes to feeding displaced and homeless people. It’s just an all-around good environment.”
Crystal also lauded the church for making its showers available.
“That’s nice, because in the city, there’s no place to get showers,” she said.
She also raised questions about the lack of public restrooms in Lancaster city.
“In the parks, the bathrooms are closed, they’re not consistent with it,” she said.
“There’s a stigma that homeless and displaced people don’t take care of things, but a lot of us do.”