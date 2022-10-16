Monday, Oct. 3, was a gray, miserable day.

Not just because of the rain, and not just because it was a Monday — no, this was the day that my fears came true. Mike Madrigale, owner of Mr. Suit Records, a fine purveyor of vinyl, horror movies and niche T-shirts, announced on Instagram that he’ll be closing his shop after 15 years in business at year’s end.

The move was not unexpected, per se — in recent times, the building the shop is located in changed ownership and building neighbor Winding Way Books recently moved out, so while the writing was on the wall, the ink felt fresh enough that it seemed like there was still time for someone to scrub it away.

It feels weird to speak in the past tense about a place I visited once or twice a week, every week, for six years. Mike’s certainly not dead, but with how big of a horror fan that he is, part of me feels that he wouldn’t necessarily mind being considered “undead.” Every business goes the way of the dodo at some point, but there’s certain businesses that felt like a living ecosystem unto themselves, and Mr. Suit was ... was ... certainly that.

There are record stores that specialize in certain genres, or cater to certain customer bases, but Mr. Suit at its best was truly a place to find capital M “Music” of any genre. As an obsessive music nerd, I’ve been cataloging my record collection on the website Discogs since 2012, so I can go back and look at what and where I’ve gotten things on specific days. On the day of the announcement, I went and scrolled through the 343 albums I’ve purchased at Mr. Suit alone over the years, and I smiled thinking that I found them in little ol’ Lancaster, PA.

Just some of the dizzying array of artists that could be found in those stacks: Run the Jewels, Frank Zappa, Sade, TV on the Radio, Grace Jones, Herbie Hancock, Louvin Brothers, Tom Waits, Kraftwerk, Billy Bragg, Danny Brown, Dilla, XTC, Elliott Smith, Roger Miller, The Delfonics, Thelonious Monk, Judas Priest, Whitney Houston, Captain Beefheart, Beyonce, Hank Williams, Sparks, Randy Newman, Freddie Gibbs, Kate Bush, Jan and Dean, Black Sabbath, Sonny Rollins, The Replacements, Guided by Voices, King Crimson, Nina Simone.

Nothing was out of reach, metaphysically speaking. If it wasn’t in store, Mike would order it for you, and if it couldn’t be ordered, more often than not, Mike would remember that you were looking for it.

A record store is unique in the business world in that it can be many different things to many different people. There are folks that come in to buy specific new releases and never look at anything used, just as there are people who will spend hours combing the 50 cents bin and never buy anything released this millennium. Mr. Suit was a haven for both and, in turn, Mike was happy to be whatever you needed him to be — shepherd toward The Good Stuff, a reporter all too happy to deliver the local scene report, deliverer of quality memes starring Glenn Danzig, an all-day DJ filling his shop with tunes, whatever you might require.

The only time I ever felt subconscious about my taste in music was, of course, one-sided — I learned that Mike was not a fan of Steely Dan, and yet, I wound up buying used copies of five out of the bands’ first six studio albums from the shop. With each one, I walked up to the counter slightly less sheepish than the one before and eventually made a joke out of his disdain. The record store owners of yore might have scoffed, offered derision or even banished me from the store, but with Mike, there’s an inherent understanding that all music is valid to someone, even if it doesn’t fit “The Vibe.”

Thief brings together two city record stores After a thief bolted from Angry, Young and Poor on Thursday morning with a handful of used v…

Mr. Suit will live on in the form of Mike and his wife Colleen’s passion for horror movies, which they screen monthly at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse for First Friday Fright Night, itself a cherished tradition. Thankfully, the shop will get a proper 15th anniversary party sendoff at Zoetropolis, too, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. This would be a good time to mention that Mike and Colleen actually first met at the shop, which alone should warrant the installation of one of those blue and gold Pennsylvania historical marker signs at 118 W. Chestnut.

At least we’ve got the memories, right? How about the time Dinosaur Jr. bassist Lou Barlow played a free solo show in the shop a few hours before the band played at the Chameleon Club? Five years have passed since then, but now with the Chameleon gone, too, it feels like a lifetime.

One of the last large-scale gatherings at Mr. Suit was Mike’s infamous “Anti Record Store Day” sale in 2019. Instead of ordering in all the latest exclusives for the annual worldwide Record Store Day celebration, Mike hoarded months’ worth of used gems and put them out in a free-for-all on the same day. On that day alone, I left with disparate titles including:

— “Doolittle” by Pixies

— “Raw Power” by The Stooges

— “Still Bill” by Bill Withers

— “Cahoots” by The Band

— “For the Sake of the Song” by Townes Van Zandt

The event was very Mr. Suit — something designed to make fun of a corporate directive, but not at all mean-spirited towards fellow local record shops in the area that do take part. That was Mr. Suit.

My fiancée and I even took our engagement photos in the shop last year, and Mike was kind enough to let us bring our own records to personalize the shelf, some actually returning briefly from whence they came.

It was a hub for so much and so many, and now it will probably become apartments.

There’s so much more to say, and so little space to say it, so here it is — one last call for the punishers and the CHUDs and the looky-loos who come in only to waste time and end up as hilarious fodder on his Facebook page — you’ve got Mike at that counter for only a short time longer, so go in and buy some damn records.