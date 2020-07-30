As many venues continue to postpone or cancel concerts due to COVID-19, American Music Theatre is looking for some light at the end of the tunnel.

The venue announced an addition to its 2021 concert schedule this morning. Grammy-winning contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Amy Grant is slated to appear on the AMT stage on Friday, Feb. 5.

Tickets to an “Evening with Amy Grant” are $44-$64 and go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8. The venue notes that tickets will only be available for purchase online at amtshows.com or over the phone (800-648-4102).

The singer, whose career highlights include becoming the first contemporary Christian artist to earn a platinum record, six Grammy awards and 10 songs on the Top 40 pop charts, has written such hits as “Angels,” “Find a Way,” and “Baby, Baby.”

Read LNP | LancasterOnline's 2017 interview with Amy Grant below.

For more information on this show and others visit amtshows.com/.