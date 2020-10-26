The American Red Cross is once again calling for blood donors to ensure a strong supply heading into flu season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having received a flu shot doesn’t affect blood donation eligibility, according to a news release.

The Red Cross will give those who donate now until Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Donors also will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card.

Those who feel healthy can contact the American Red Cross to schedule a donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The following blood drives are scheduled for Lancaster County:

– Strasburg: Wednesday, 1-6 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 40 W. Main St.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

– Lancaster: Nov. 2, 1-6 p.m., Park City Center, 142 Park City Center.

– Mountville: Nov. 9, 1-6:30 p.m., Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 450 W. Main St.

Related articles