Got an attic full of antiques looking for a home? Or do you know someone with a barn full of treasures that’s worthy of the spotlight?
Frank Fritz and Mike Wolf, the two hosts of the History channel television show “American Pickers,” are coming to Pennsylvania and New Jersey this November in search of private antique collectors with a story to tell. The open call specifies that no stores will be considered; only private collectors with an interesting story to tell.
If you’re interested in being featured on “American Pickers,” contact the show by email at americanpickers@cineflix.com, by phone at 1-855-OLD-RUST, or through the Got a Pick Facebook page. Be sure to include your name, town and state, phone number, where your collection is located, and a description of your items.
Fritz and Wolf put out an open call in Pennsylvania in July 2016. In 2015, they visited Lewisberry collector Bob Sholly. Sholly told the York Daily Record that Fritz and Wolf spent about 12 hours sifting through his collection at Locust Lane Mill. They selected about 55 items, including an old trunk from Hershey’s Baking Co., a keystone-shaped inspection sign and an ornamental cast iron, according to the article. Sholly told the York Daily Record that the items varied in price from $10 to $1,000.
In 2012, the pair visited Kevin Zimmers of Boyertown, Berks County. Their loot included oil signs, an 1890s pocket-watch camera and an ‘80s Chuck Norris costume, according to a Reading Eagle story.
They also picked a copy of “Amazing Fantasy #15,” the first comic Spider-Man ever appeared in. The 1962 comic – which originally sold for 12 cents – was worth a bit more by the time the pickers found it. A nice $4,500, to be exact.
