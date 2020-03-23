The American Music Theatre has postponed all events scheduled through May 17 due to health concerns about the coronavirus and Gov. Wolf’s directives to close for the time being..

Some of the events have already been rescheduled, while AMT is working on rescheduling others.

Here is a list of rescheduled events:

“Master Chef Junior Live,” originally scheduled for March 14 rescheduled for Fri., Oct. 16.

John Denver Tribute Starring Ted Vigil, scheduled for March 22 will take place on Fri., August 14.

Straight No Chaser, originally scheduled for April 3 is now scheduled for Fri., Sept. 18.

“One Night of Queen,” scheduled for April 5 will now be held Wed., Aug. 19.

“Spring Doo Wop Cavalcade,” scheduled for April 18, will he held Sat., July 11.

Bill Anderson, Wilson Fairchild and The Malpass Brothers, originally scheduled for April 26 will be scheduled for Sun., June 21.

David Foster “Hit Man” Tour, scheduled for May 1 will be held Wed., Oct.14.

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone and The Buckinghams, scheduled for May 3 will be held Thurs., July 16.

The Letterman, scheduled for May 8 will perform Fri., Aug. 21.

Diamond Rio and Restless Heart, originally scheduled for May 9 is now scheduled for Thurs., Oct. 1.

ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, scheduled for May 17 will now be held Sun., August 16.

Shows that have yet to be scheduled include:

Martina McBride, March 12.

“STOMP,” March 15.

The Bachelor Live on Stage, March 19.

The Peking Acrobats, March 21.

Celtic Woman, March 27, 28.

Trace Adkins, April 15.

“Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold,” April 19.

“Chicago: The Musical,” May 2.

Paul Anka Sings Sinatra, May 10.

Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Refunds are available for those wanting them. Call 800-648-4102 or 717-397-7700 or go to amtshows.com