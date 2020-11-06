With Halloween officially in the rearview mirror, it's time to fast forward to the yuletide.

American Music Theatre, known for it's popular yearly Christmas show, is getting a jump on the holiday season with the first of what will be an eight part video series, fittingly titled "Home for Christmas."

The show, which was pre-recorded live on the AMT stage and directed by artistic director Andrea McCormick, features the theater's usual wide array of singers, dancers and musicians, including Michael Austin, Sarah Chance, Nicole Esposito and many more.

The series will replace the originally scheduled show "Deck the Halls," which was to run throughout November and December but was canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns.

Videos will be released on American Music Theatre's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts on a weekly basis through Dec. 23. All videos are free to view.

American Music Theatre is planning to return with a full, in-person Christmas show in 2021.

For more information, visit AMTshows.com.

