While it might have been unofficially true before, it's now confirmed that American Music Theatre is a nationally-recognized venue for country music.

Competing against storied music halls including the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, American Music Theatre will compete for "Theater of the Year" at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7. Only five venues in the country are nominated for the award.

“We’re honored and humbled to be nominated by the Academy of Country Music and are so proud to help bring recognition to Lancaster’s live music scene,” said Brandon Martin, director of operations of American Music Theatre, in a press release. “The Theater of the Year Award nomination truly speaks to the caliber of artists and entertainers that have graced our stage, as well as our region’s support of live country music.”

Since opening in 1997, AMT has hosted country legends including Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and Marty Stuart. For more information on concerts at American Music Theatre, visit amtshows.com.