American Music Theatre announced two new shows for its 2020 season.
Masters of Illusion will perform Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The illusionists perform sleight-of-hand, interactive mind magic, comedy, escapes and large scale illusions.
Tickets are $49 and go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Aug. 24.
The Peking Acrobats will perform two shows Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The group has toured the world for 30 years, entertaining audiences with their Chinese acrobatics, from trick-cycling, precision tumbling and other stunts.
The acrobats set the world record for tallest human chair stack (21 feet tall) in 1999 when they balanced six people on seven chairs without safety lines. They held the handstand for five seconds.
Tickets are $29 and go on sale to the public 9 a.m. Aug. 24.
American Music Theatre is at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. Tickets will be available at the theater's box office, by phone at 800-648-4102 and online at amtshows.com. The venue's box office hours are available here.