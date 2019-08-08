American Music Theatre announced two additions to its 2020 schedule Thursday morning.

"The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash" will be Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at AMT. Tickets are $26 and go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Aug. 17. Tribute artist Shawn Barker bears resemblance to Cash when he was young.

"I do what I do so people can continue to enjoy the music of Johnny Cash over and over again," Barker says in a statement on his website. "For me there is no beating a live show and since we cannot see Johnny live anymore I am proud to be celebrating his music each and every time I go on stage."

Little River Band and Pure Prairie League will perform at American Music Theatre Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49-$69 and go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Aug. 17.

Little River Band is known for songs like "Reminiscing," "Lonesome Loser," "Lady" and more. The late Glenn Frey of the Eagles once called the group "the best singing band in the world."

Little River Band will be joined by country rockers Pure Prairie League, known for songs like "Amie," "Still Right Here in My Heart" and "Falling In and Out of Love."

American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. Tickets will be available for purchase at the theater's box office, by phone at 800-648-4102 and online at amtshows.com. The venue's box office hours are available here.