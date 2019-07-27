American Music Theatre's 2020 schedule keeps on growing.

The venue's most recent additions are tribute shows honoring some of the past century's most influential musicians.

"Refugee: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute Band" will perform Petty's hits at American Music Theatre on Feb. 6. The band emulates Petty and the Heartbreakers in both sound and appearance. Refugee was requested by BB King's Blues Club in the wake of Petty's death for a tribute show. Tickets are $32 and go on sale Aug. 3.

On Feb. 21, American Music Theatre will host "50's Dance Party: Featuring the Music of Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens." The show recreates the musicians' final tour and is endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson (The Big Bopper) estates. Tickets are $30 and go on sale Aug. 3.

Earlier this month, the venue also announced two shows honoring Elvis Presley. The Elvis Birthday Bash on January 25 features Scot Bruce and Mike Albert who perform as the younger and older Elvis, respectively. Albert has appeared on "Oprah" and "Inside Edition." There are two performances, one at 3 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39 and go on sale July 27.

Albert will perform a separate show celebrating Elvis's love of gospel music on Jan. 26. Albert will be joined by the Stamps Quartet at this event. Tickets are $39 and go on sale July 27.

And, in case you missed it, the 2020 schedule also includes "The Bachelor Live on Stage," a touring production of the reality show that gives audience members a chance at finding love.

American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. Tickets are available at amtshows.com, by phone at 800-648-4102, or in person at the venue's box office.