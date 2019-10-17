FILE - In this March 14, 1980, file photo, the four members of the Swedish pop group ABBA hold Japanese oil paper parasols in a light rain in the Japanese garden of their hotel in Tokyo. From left: Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. A tribute to ABBA will visit American Music Theatre in 2020. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto)