American Music Theatre has added more shows to its 2020 schedule.
The Spinners & Darlene Love will perform at American Music Theatre Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $58-$78 and go on sale to the general public 9 a.m. Oct. 26.
The Spinners rose to prominence in the '70s for energetic soul and R&B in the form of songs like 'Then Came You," "Working My Way Back to You/ Forgive Me, Girl" and "The Rubberband Man."
Love is a singer and actress best known for her hit "He's a Rebel." She's also performed in Broadway productions, including "Grease and Hairspray."
The Lettermen will perform at American Music Theatre Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and go on sale 9 a.m. Oct. 26.
The Lettermen are known for songs like "The Way You Look Tonight," "Moments to Remember" and "Goin’ Out of My Head/Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You." The current lineup is Rob Gulack, Donovan Tea, and Bobby Poynton.
Have you been singing ABBA songs since seeing "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"? American Music Theatre will host ABBA The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Sunday, May 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $39 and go on sale 9 a.m. Oct. 26.
This tribute group formed in 1996 and performs all the ABBA favorites, from "Dancing Queen" to "Waterloo."
Last week, the theater announced two other additions to its 2020 schedule. Always... Patsy Cline, a tribute to the country singer, will be Sunday, March 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $37 and go on sale 9 a.m. Saturday.
One Night of Queen: Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, a tribute to Queen, will be Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29-$49 and also go on sale 9 a.m Saturday.
American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. For tickets and more information, visit amtshows.com or call 800-648-4102.