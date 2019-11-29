Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., winner of the sixth season of America's Got Talent, will be performing for a good cause at the Lancaster Cigar Bar Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Murphy, who is perhaps best known for his Sinatra performances, will be performing a mini-concert in Lancaster with his friend T.J. Griffin as one of the last stops in his nationwide holiday tour.
The concert is free, but donations are encouraged.
Proceeds from the concert will go toward the Lancaster-based Vision Program, led by Griffin, that helps at-risk youth.
Landau's tour will conclude with a sold-out show in Los Angeles, California.