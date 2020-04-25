The African Methodist Episcopal Church has been lauded by health and religious organizations for its quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It put in place social distancing and other criteria in February.

Among those offering praise were the Federal Emergency Management Association and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The AME church has had a pandemic plan in place since 2008. It includes guidance on social distancing and other possible interventions to limit the spread of disease.

Much of the credit goes to the Rev. Dr. Miriam J. Burnett, a practicing physician and public health expert who serves as the medical director of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Health Commission. She also is the pastor of Historic Jones Tabernacle AME Church in Philadelphia.

In an interview in The Christian Post, Burnett said when she realized the new coronavirus was a global threat, she made her plan available to the approximately 7,000 congregations and 2.5 million members around the globe. That was in mid-February. Her church has not hosted an in-person service since.

Bethel AME holds services

Not all churches in the denomination have closed their doors to congregants.

Lancaster’s Bethel AME Church, 450 E. Strawberry St., has continued to hold in-person services “for those who want to come,” said the Rev. Edward Bailey, pastor. The church also holds services online.

“People come the way they want to come with masks and they do the 6-feet thing,” he said. “I think churches are essential. We walk around talking about how much faith we have, but it looks like we have more fear than faith.”

Bailey said he does not want the church to disappear in the midst of this crisis. His church has received calls from people for help and he worries that some people who previously have provided aid are no longer doing so because they fear getting the virus.

“In every pandemic in the past, the church has always stood on the forefront,” he said. “If the church isn’t doing it, who’s going to do it? So we try to operate consistently for folks.”

Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive, churches in Pennsylvania have discretion about holding in-person services.

Burnett told The Christian Post that Christians should not rush back to church but focus on helping the most vulnerable among them and try fellowshipping in different ways such as using online platforms.

“I would say to folks, stay at home except for the essentials. The church system has got to be the best system in knowing who the sick and shut-in are,” she said.

