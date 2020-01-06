It's one of the most intimate, yet casual ways to enjoy classical music.

If you've never been to one of Allegro Orchestra's "Music in the Round" programs, let us paint a picture: the musicians are arranged in a circle at the center of the Ware Center's atrium, which boasts a ceiling of beautiful geometric windows.

The audience seats are arranged in a circular pattern around the orchestra, allowing guests an unusual perspective during the performance. We recommend arriving early and sitting near the instrument group that most intrigues you.

Admission includes a pre-concert reception with light refreshments and adult beverages.

The series returns on Friday, Jan. 10, with the program "Back to Bach." The concert, which runs for less than an hour, will include the following pieces: Handel's "Occasional Oratorio Overture," Bach's "Orchestral Suite No. 3" and Vaughan Williams' "Serenade to Music" with special guests, the Lancaster Chamber Singers.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $5 for college students and free for those 18 and younger.

For tickets and more information, visit allegrolancaster.org.