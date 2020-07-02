Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” brings to mind images of gigantic orchestras, big crowds and literal cannons.

When Allegro Orchestra performs a modified version of the overture this week, it will be played by less than two dozen musicians without a physical audience present, but with no less heart and vigor, says conductor and artistic director Brian Norcross.

“Resident composer Ralph Lehman wrote an arrangement for a 21-piece orchestra,” Norcross says over the phone. “It required him to get creative. For example, there’s a section that requires three if not four French horn players, and we’ll have two, so one of the parts became a bassoon part. The end result is that the arrangement looks terrific.”

“1812” yes, but also very 2020.

The usual 45-member Allegro Orchestra will be pared down for a socially distant patriotic concert to be recorded and released on Friday. This will be the orchestra’s first performance since a January edition of the “Music in the Round” series.

Video of the performance will be emailed to subscribers of the orchestra’s mailing list and will be made available to stream at 7 p.m. Friday.

Musicians will be at a minimum of six feet apart, temperature checks will be administered and “sound shields” — essentially clear plastic music stands — will be provided for woodwind and brass players.

Pity the flute player, as extra protections are required.

“Well, the flute player is blowing air across the instrument, and then it just blows out into the world,” Norcross says. “So we’re taking extra precautions there.”

Salutation selections

Allegro’s planned repertoire for the recital includes selections both obvious and inventive.

For instance, the show features musical appearances at the beginning, middle and end by the man known as “The March King” — John Philip Sousa.

“I think particularly for patriotic concerts, there’s a sense that marches are something that people would enjoy,” Norcross explains. “It’s something that you can tap your toes and clap along to.”

Then, there’s John Williams’ 1993 “Theme from Jurassic Park.” While the film lacked in allegiance-pledging from any Brachiosauruses, Norcross chose the song in part due to Williams’ place as the most recognized American composer.

“It’s got wonderful melodies and a great fanfare section,” Norcross says. “It’s not necessarily a flag-waving piece, but that’s OK, we needed some pieces that give us some time just to say, ‘Isn’t it nice just listening to this great music?’"

Since March, Norcross has lent the same idiosyncratic approach to curating Allegro’s weekly virtual concert offerings, comprising the orchestra’s deep vault of video recordings. Each Saturday, full-length concerts are released on Allegro’s Facebook page.

“The first one I watched, I cried through the whole thing because I was missing the people, the community, the excitement, the energy — it was such a profound loss,” Norcross says. “For a lot of us musicians, this has been an incredibly difficult time because our livelihoods went away, and it’s a joyful livelihood.”

The orchestra is cautiously approaching the rest of the year with the hopes that a version of “Music in the Round” can proceed in the late fall at The Ware Center, though discussions and guidelines are still being configured.

Allegro is also working on two additional recorded-live concerts this summer. The first, titled “Going Solo,” will feature soloists Jill Hoffman, Anne Nye, Stephanie Sullivan and Doug Albert and be released on Saturday, Aug. 1. The second, “Alleluia,” will feature compositions by Franz Schubert and George Frideric Handel and be released on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Though socially distant, Norcross is eagerly anticipating not being as musically distant to his orchestra as COVID-19 has demanded over the last several months

“I’ve been wondering what it’s going to feel like, the joy of being able to make music together,” Norcross says. “I just want to make sure that I can still see my music and make sure the tears haven’t obliterated what I can see. The fact that we can share this with the community and share it free for them? Oh my gosh. That’s really what Allegro’s all about.”