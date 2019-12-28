I have to admit: 2019 was a weird year in music.

Kanye West found God, Chance the Rapper collaborated with Randy Newman, and we never got the album from Rihanna we were promised.

But, that doesn’t mean there was nothing to celebrate musically. Here are my favorite albums of 2019.

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend has accomplished the impossible by evolving its sound with each record while still sounding distinctly like Vampire Weekend. All of front man Ezra Koenig’s best skills culminate on this record, from instrumental lines so melodic you want to sing them to topical lyrical references that aptly capture the uncertainty of modern times.

“Better Oblivion Community Center” — Better Oblivion Community Center

My longtime favorite songwriter Conor Oberst teamed up with my favorite artist of more recent years, Phoebe Bridgers, in an album so precisely up my alley that I wondered if I commissioned it. Deliciously screamable tracks like “Dylan Thomas” allow a reformed emo kid like me a more adult outlet for my angst.

“Two Hands” — Big Thief

Big Thief released two excellent albums in 2019: this, and “U.F.O.F.” But, I prefer the band’s more electric sound on “Two Hands.” It better showcases Adrianne Lenker’s passionate guitar playing and the tightness of the band’s members. “Shoulders,” a longtime live favorite now finally recorded, is a must-hear.

“Cuz I Love You” — Lizzo

Lizzo was ubiquitous this year, and with good reason: “Cuz I Love You” is an effervescent album that embraces you like a best friend giving a pep talk. I’m sure plenty of people have benefited from Lizzo’s powerful message of self-love.

“Charli” — Charli XCX

“Gone,” the futuristic and chic collaboration between Charli and Christine and the Queens, was my most-played song this year. The rest of the album is brilliant, too, from its showstopping opener “Next Level Charli” to the sweetly heartsick “Official.”

Other favorites:

“Highwomen” by The Highwomen, “Sunshine Kitty” by Tove Lo, “Bandana” by Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, “Dedicated” by Carly Rae Jepsen, “Homecoming: The Live Album” by Beyonce, “1000 Gecs” by 100 Gecs.