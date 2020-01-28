Many of us have remnants of abandoned hobbies somewhere in our home. It might be a tangled ball of yarn pierced with knitting needles, Mason jars from your life as a would-be canner or the adult coloring book you never cracked.

For Jason Smith, of Akron, it was his guitar. As a young man, he frequently performed at coffee shops in Lancaster County. But life eventually got in the way, and for roughly 15 years, he didn’t play a single show.

Last year, Smith decided to get back in the game. He performs Saturday at Weathered Vineyards in Ephrata, and Saturday, Feb. 8, at Loxley’s Restaurant and Tap Room.

IF YOU GO Who: Jason Smith. Where: Weathered Vineyards, 900-A W. Main St., Ephrata. When: Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: weatheredvineyardsephrata.com. Where: Loxley's Restaurant and Tap Room, 500 Centerville Road. When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 7-10 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: heritagelancaster.com/loxleys-restaurant.

Smith grew up in Tabernacle, New Jersey, where music was a constant presence in his household. His family had a baby grand piano, which his father played. Both of his parents could sing.

But Smith says his greatest musical influence was his older brother, who introduced him to classic rock like the Doors, the Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin. His brother’s guitar playing inspired Smith to get acquainted with the instrument. He took lessons for a short time as a child, but for the most part, Smith is self-taught by ear.

As a young man in 2001, Smith moved to the Lancaster area for work and felt like he wanted to get his music in front of an audience. He became a regular at Oakley’s Cafe, a now-closed establishment on Main Street in Ephrata.

But, as his life progressed, his priorities shifted. Marriage and homeownership took center stage, and his time as a regular at local venues came to an end.

In the 15-year hiatus from performing, Smith still strummed the guitar around his house. One day in early 2019, Smith and his friends thought it might be fun to have an impromptu jam session in the basement of Smith’s Akron home.

It awoke something in Smith.

“I said to myself and (my wife) Penny, I miss this,” Smith says. “This is something I want to do.”

Smith’s wife, Penny Talbert, is executive director of the Ephrata Public Library and an active member of her community. She connected Smith to the Dutchland Derby Rollers roller derby team, and his first gig in nearly 15 years was at Overlook Activities Center in Manheim Township.

He played in between matches, which challenged him to time each short set just right. It was a pretty big crowd, and naturally, Smith was nervous to get back in the saddle.

Those jitters haven’t worn off, he says.

“I’m nervous every time,” Smith says. “I get stage fright literally up until the first note. And then something changes and it’s cool. I’m just playing.”

Smith performs a mixture of covers and originals at each show. He says his original music is inspired largely by Keller Williams, who often loops rhythmic guitar patterns with help from an electronic pedal.

In addition to starting to perform again, Smith has invested in taking guitar lessons for the first time since his youth. Now that he’s made music a prominent part of his life again, he says he believes that making music is an important calling regardless of skill level.

“There will always be somebody who is more talented than you in one way or another, and I don’t think that should matter,” Smith says. “I think if you have something in you that needs to be out, it’s a worthy endeavor to pursue that. And whatever comes out, I think it’s important.”