Jim Robertson hails from Scotland, where he worked as a medical technician for a hospital in Aberdeen.

In 1968, he accepted an offer to work at Hershey Medical Center.

In 1974, he made a dramatic career change to insurance. And in 1985, he bought an insurance agency, now known as Robertson Insurance & Risk Management, 3399 Jetstar Drive, Lititz, which he runs with his sons Craig and Neil.

He is a member of Grace Community Church in Willow Street, where he chairs the mission committee.

Over the years, he made five or six trips to South Africa, where he helps a friend teach a Bible class and reaches out to high school students. On his last trip there, he met a man from Malawi, who urged him to visit that country, which he did for a weekend in 2018.

That’s all it took to get him hooked.

On May 12, Robertson, 75, of Akron, will return to Malawi for two weeks, his fourth trip to one of the least developed countries in Southeast Africa, known as “The Warm Heart of Africa” for its friendly people. He’ll continue his missionary work there in aiding in education, providing resources to religious groups and more.

“They are great people. They give when they have nothing to give,” Robertson says. About 50% of the population lives below the poverty line and 25% live in extreme poverty, according to the International Monetary Fund.

He says 80% of the people work in agriculture, growing tea, tobacco, sugar and corn, which they grind to make nsima, a staple food that they eat with chambo, a bony freshwater fish from Lake Malawi. Information from the International Food Policy Research Institute confirms that percentage.

“And believe it or not, they make soup with Irish potatoes,” Robertson says.

Naturally, Robertson’s missionary efforts were put on pause as the COVID-19 pandemic halted international travel. And Robertson himself was affected firsthand by the illness.

Robertson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December, when he had a fever, chest pain, heavy breathing and fatigue. His doctor prescribed two strong antibiotics, and he recovered in a few days.

How he helps

Robertson’s work in Malawi is multifaceted. In 2019, he founded the Robertson Family Foundation, with a mission to provide spiritual and physical help, distribute Bibles, support 24 pastors and provide a preschool program, literacy classes and micro-business opportunities for women.

The list goes on, including the purchase of five motorcycles. When Robertson visits, he rides on the back of one.

Robertson says the first time he went to in Malawi, with Craig in 2018, he was stricken by the living conditions.

“The poverty just hit us,” he says. “It was unbelievable. My heart dropped. It’s indescribable. There are no social services. When they retire, they beg on the street or find a small job. Unemployment is up. Finding a job is hard. They earn $50 to $200 a month. A secondary teacher earns $192 per month.”

Primary education is free in Malawi, but parents have to pay for secondary education.

“Parents can’t afford it,” Robertson says. “That leaves the kids high and dry.”

Because Robertson’s wife, Sylvia, has a heart for children, they support 56 students so they can go to school. They also opened two preschools for 100 children, with two teachers and a meal a day, perhaps their only meal of the day.

Robertson will never forget teaching a Sunday school lesson to about 200 children in the pouring rain.

Bringing Bibles

Another time, he taught a Bible class to about 25 young people. Only one person had a Bible.

“They couldn’t afford them,” he says. “A Bible costs about a week’s wages.”

When the Rev. Michael Sigman, pastor of Grace Community, found out about the lack of Bibles in Malawi, where 77.3% of the people are Christian of various denominations, he challenged his congregation to help out. In one Sunday, worshippers donated $9,000.

“We bought a thousand Bibles,” Robertson says.

On one of his trips, Robertson met the Rev. Innocent Wachimwa, pastor of Likulu Zambezi Zion Evangelical Church, in Blantyre, the second largest city in Malawi.

Robertson spoke at the church, where he noticed that Wachimwa’s Bible was falling apart.

“They have no support, no teaching aids,” Robertson says. “My heart was overwhelmed. We in America have so much. We have Bibles on our shelves. They have nothing.”

That’s when Robertson found his motto: “Do things right.”

Drew Freeman, a writer friend from Yukon, Oklahoma, with Village Ministries International, authored, “Foundations, Building in the Faith,” a study guide and synopsis of the Bible.

Robertson had the book translated into Chichewa, Malawi’s national language, and had 2,000 copies printed. In a three-day seminar in Malawi, he distributed the book to more than 200 pastors and taught five chapters from it.

“It was a huge, huge gift to them,” he says.

Robertson usually goes alone to Malawi, which is a long trip, 17-18 hours flying 11,000 miles.

Some of the churches Robertson visits in Malawi are house churches, some are brick, some are reeds, some have roofs that leak.

“That gives you an idea of where we’re going,” he says “But they are catching the vision to go out to reach people for Christ.”

He recalled meeting a local man in a restaurant at the end of a long, tiring day. They sat and talked. The man’s fiancé had recently been killed in a car accident.

“He was suicidal,” Robertson says. “I’ve talked to a lot of people, but never in this situation.”

They met the next night to talk some more. Robertson read the man an email from Craig, who had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

“His head went down,” Robertson says. “He stopped eating. He was quiet. He didn’t say a word. Then he raised his head and said, ‘It’s time to go on living.’ I’ve corresponded with him ever since. God sent me 11,000 miles to meet him.

“I love the people of Malawi,” Robertson says. “My heart oozes for them.”