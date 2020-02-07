Many elementary school children associate story time with a relaxed atmosphere. But students in Akron and Fulton Elementary physical education teacher Ashley Sollenberger’s classes associate story time with boisterous games of tag and other activities.

That’s because Sollenberger, of Landisville, incorporates storytelling into his classes to explain some of the students’ favorite games — games that he’s invented such as the Adventures of the Bee, Trick or Treat or Reindeer Games.

“It’s pretty cool,” says Sollenberger, 37. “I can read them the story, and then, even if they’ve never played the game before, they can usually give me the vast majority of the rules and how the game is going to work just by listening to the story.”

So it should be no surprise that Sollenberger, coach of the Ephrata junior varsity boys’ soccer team, decided to take his storytelling abilities from the gym to the page. Sollenberger’s first children’s book –“How the Tree Became Happy” was published last September by the Ephrata-based publishing company Owl Publishing.

Readers of “How the Tree Became Happy,” might not learn a new game, but they will absorb lessons about friendship and acceptance.

Sollenberger says he had the idea for a few years and the story has gone through numerous changes on its way to publication. One of the unique challenges of writing a book for young children, Sollenberger says, is trying to tell a fully developed story while using the smallest amount of words.

“I have a four-year old and a two-year old, so I read a lot. They are big fans of the ‘Thomas the (Tank Engine)’ books and stories that have an animal in them,” Sollenberger says. “I looked at the general organization of stories, length and vocabulary and tried to decide, do I like that?”

“How the Tree Became Happy” is a story about a frustrated tree that has grown tired of the daily repetitions of its life, until one day the addition of some new friends, in the form of a smaller tree and a father and son, gives it a different perspective.

“It’s kind of based on my backyard (in Landisville),” Sollenberger says. “When we bought it there was this very large tree in the backyard, and in a different spot of the yard, I brought home this little tiny tree and planted it there.”

Sollenberger’s storytelling style changes with the appearance of the smaller tree.

“The story kind of repeats in the second half where the tree is doing the same things, but has a different perspective,” Sollenberger says.

Another interesting change from the first half of the story to the second half of the book is that, as the big tree becomes happier, more colors appear. It’s a cool effect and one of many that illustrator Emily Osborne employed in her work.

Osborne, a speech and language pathologist with the Ephrata School District, created a rich world for Sollenberger’s story to move through. Her free-flowing lines and bright colors, as well as other interesting choices, such as illustrating certain words from the story, complements and adds another layer to Sollenberger’s text.

Sollenberger says he noticed Osborne’s artistic talents from the homemade cards she made for other teachers and approached her about illustrating the book. Osborne, 26, accepted the challenge.

“I was asking Ashley, ‘How do you envision it to look?’ He was like ‘Whimsical, but realistic.’ I was like, ‘That’s a really tough thing to capture,’ ” says Osborne, of Lititz. “But I actually think it ended up kind of being that. My style is dense and patterned and I love watercolors, but I like the pen overlay on top of it.”

Osborne felt hesitant about showing her work at first.

“I was very nervous about sharing the illustrations,” Osborne says. “Because I’m not really an artist. I’ve never had anything in an art show. And when I showed (the illustrations) to the kids, they were so impressed. So that is truly like the little tree (in the story) bringing happiness to me.”

Sollenberger and Osborne worked through many different versions of the story — sometimes editing the story to fit a certain illustration or adding another illustration to allow the text room to breathe.

“I think I did almost 200 illustrations, because when we first started I had a different style. And he wrote like 10 to 15 versions of the story,” says Osborne, who is an assistant coach for the Ephrata varsity girls soccer team and coach of the girls junior high basketball team. “One of the school’s characteristics that we try to instill in them is grit. We told them how long it took to make the book. I told them how many drawings I had to do. They were like shocked. So it was great for them to see it and be like, ‘Oh, that is how hard we need to work to hit our goals.’ ”

Students readily grasp the story’s lessons about contentment, friendship and acceptance, but they also take other lessons away from the story.

“I think it was cool how a phys ed teacher wrote it and a speech pathologist illustrated it,” Sollenberger says. “It’s been cool to explain to the kids, like, this is our regular job, but you can do other things. You’re not just boxed into one area.”

And, Osborne notes, the lessons go both ways. Like the big tree in the story, Sollenberger and Osborne experience joy from their students and learn lessons from them too.

“In the book, it’s the little tree that really helps the big tree,” Osborne says. “And the kids bring happiness and color into our lives. I think it’s empowering for kids to recognize what they do impacts us. We feed off of them just like they do us.”