LNP | LancasterOnline asked readers to share their home projects while they are home, social distancing.

remodeled two full bathrooms in his Lancaster fixer-upper he just bought.

His advice: Pay attention to details and get more than what you need. Trips to big box stores are time-consuming.

Raimundo Ferreira's wife wanted a new coffee table. He turned to a few cypress trunks he had sitting around outdoors. “Since the logs were laying on the field for a little while, worms moved in and did some crazy little tiny grooves on the exterior skin on the tree trunk, which I think is very interesting and I’m keeping it on the pieces,” says Ferreira, who lives in Hayward, California. “After chainsawing it into pieces lengthwise and saving the tree surface, I’m building my wife a coffee table. Hoping that soon will have the glass top to finish it.”

His advice: Think twice or more before you cut precise cuts on an uneven surface.

During Michelle Fuller’s downtime over the past two months, she remodeled a shower room and a half-bath, installed a pond, painted sunrooms and added curtains. “Teaching from home requires a lot of sitting,” says Fuller, a reader from Washington state. “Not used to working on a computer all day so home remodeling projects keep me moving.”

One project involved ripping out a 1984 blue tub with jets, replacing it with a new tub with jets and adding a walk-in waterfall shower with body jets to create a full wet room.

Her advice: Know your limitations and how much you can accomplish at one time. It’s better to work with precision than with speed.

Lynette Viner focused on the kitchen in her Lacrosse, Wisconsin, home. She painted the cabinets and chairs, installed new range hood and a new light fixture. Now, the kitchen looks bright and clean, she says.

Her advice: Take the time to sand and prime surfaces and put a few coats of sealer on your finished project.

Traci McBride’s wanted to paint her white foyer for a while. She picked up the paint just before she started hunkering down in her Logansport, Indiana, home. Her foyer’s now yellow, a bright pop of color she loves.

Her advice: It’s just paint, so don't overthink it. It only took a few hours “and if I hated it, I could easily repaint again.”

Lynne Griffin of Lancaster stained the shelves and drawers of her scrapbook table as well as painted and organized a closet because she finally had the time.

Her advice: Plan ahead.

Have you been busy at home? Share your projects below:

