This story begins not so long ago, when I developed a severe pain in my left knee that required an ambulance ride to Lancaster General Hospital.

While on a litter in the emergency room, an IV was inserted and pain medication administered in that fashion. This brought the pain to a tolerable level.

Later I was taken to what was described to me as a holding area until a room was available. While in that area, the pain medication wore off and the pain returned with a vengeance. This may be the worst pain I have experienced in my life — even worse than the pain caused by a heart attack years earlier.

After what seemed like a lifetime — when one is in pain like this, time stands still — I was given two pills. They worked beautifully.

The attending nurse said I could have this medication in intervals of four hours. You can bet I kept track of the time as I was not going to let this pain return.

Later that day, I was finally taken to a regular room on the seventh floor. The drug was given at four-hour intervals for the rest of that day and into the next.

This is where the angel enters my life. I will only identify her by the initial of her first name.

“C” came on duty at 7 p.m. She came to my bed with a smile of confidence, advising me that she was ordered to cut this dose in half — in other words, one pill.

You can bet I resisted that idea.

She, in turn, told me that we would make a deal. She would give me the one pill as ordered but keep close tabs on me, and if I need the second one it probably would be there.

She had this bearing about her that made me a believer. “C“ just had the right words. She displayed a loving and caring attitude that I bought in to. One look at her eyes and you knew you were in good hands. In plain words, she sold the idea hook, line and sinker.

Bear in mind I had never seen this person before. I dozed off, but woke up several times — who gets a good night’s sleep in the hospital? — and found she was frequently in my room, looking after me. At the end of four hours she brought one more pill. She asked how I was feeling, and of course, I was fine. She knew what she was doing.

It was my good fortune that she was working a 12-hour shift, so after eight hours she asked me if I would consent to taking Tylenol instead. I looked at her with some skepticism, to which she reminded me that we made it through the night in fine fashion.

Well, the Tylenol was the medicine of choice after that.

Before she went off her shift, she returned to my room one last time just to be sure I was all right.

I later learned that the strong pain medication I was taking was an opioid.

In my life, I’ve had several hospital admissions and have been served by many registered nurses, but “C” was the best.

This is the awesome part of the story. In a life exceeding 91 years, I was only exposed to “C”for 12 hours, just a blip in time. But what a blip!

I am a believer in the Christian religion, and I do believe that God places people in your life when you most need them, and this young lady was the most recent, and maybe the most dramatic example of that, in this man’s humble opinion. She surely was an angel, and I am confident she is likely to be one for many more patients.

Herb Young, 91, lives in Lancaster and is a retired insurance claims investigator. He wanted to pay tribute to the compassion and empathy he saw in the nurse who cared for him in February. Young was educated in a one-room schoolhouse in Mount Joy and is a history buff. He was formerly a jazz reviewer and review editor for the International Association of Jazz Record Collectors Journal.

