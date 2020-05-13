When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shutdown of non-essential businesses in mid-March, Lancaster’s vibrant restaurant scene went largely dark, with just a handful of restaurant owners choosing to remain open for carryout.

Over the past week, there’s been what could be described as a wave of resurgence, with 14 once-shuttered restaurants now offering curbside pickup or delivery. Because the shutdown remains a fluid situation, please note that menus and pickup options are subject to change.

Don't see your business listed? Let us know you're open in LNP | LancasterOnline's online form at the link below.

Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House

Online ordering for curbside pickup or delivery via Doordash. Limited menu includes: traditional Irish fare such as bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie as well as a hickory-smoked brisket sandwich, six-packs of beer, Whiskey Kits from Conway Social Club

WHERE: 28-30 E. King St., Lancaster

HOURS: Wed.-Thurs. 4-7 p.m.; Fri. 4-8 p.m.; Sat. 12-8 p.m.

MORE INFO: anniebaileys.com or email anniebaileys@tfbhospitality.com.

Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant

Online ordering/curbside pickup. Regular menu, which includes Jamaican oxtail, curry goat, jerk chicken, red beans and rice and Reggae corn.

WHERE: 701 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

HOURS: Hours vary; call ahead to check.

MORE INFO: 717-945-6311; caribbeanwave717.com.

Cocina Mexicana

Phone orders/curbside pickup and delivery through Doordash, Delivery.com and Grubhub. Regular menu, which includes a variety of tacos on soft corn tortillas, tortas, enchiladas and egg dishes.

WHERE: 112 N. Water St., Lancaster.

HOURS: Mon.-Thur. and Sat. 11 a.m- 6:30 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

MORE INFO: 717-393-9193, cocinamexicanalancaster.com.

Beer Fridge

Phone orders/curbside or front entrance pickup. Menu includes a variety of pizzas, rotating sandwiches and vegetarian chili by the quart. And of course, beer. Beer orders must be placed and paid for inside. To enter, you must wear a mask. Management is also requiring use of wall-mounted hand sanitizer upon entering and limiting capacity to one customer at a time.

WHERE: 534 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster.

HOURS: Tues.-Sun. 12-7 p.m.

MORE INFO: 717-490-6825, beerfridgelancaster.com

Decades

Online ordering, including the option to order in advance. Special fixed-price menu that includes one entrée, two sides and one dessert for $13. Choices include pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, succotash and fruit cobbler.

WHERE: 438 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

HOURS: 11 a.m- 7p.m. daily.

MORE INFO: 717-282-1421, decadeslancaster.com.

Harvey's Main Street Bar-B-Q

Phone orders/curbside pickup. Limited menu of smoked meat includes: sandwiches and dinner plates (served with 2 sides and a dinner roll), plus a selection of kids' portions.

WHERE: 304 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

HOURS: Fri.-Sat. 4-8 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

MORE INFO: 717-653-4224; harveysbarbecue.com.

Himalayan Curry & Grill

Phone orders/curbside pickup. Regular menu which includes the lineup of Indian curries, tandoori dishes and naan as well as several Nepali dishes.

WHERE: 22 E. Orange St., Lancaster.

HOURS: Tue-Sat., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

MORE INFO: The restaurant has set up three phone lines: 717-393-2330; 717-393-2377; 717-393-2334; himalayanlancaster.com.

Horse Inn

Phone orders/curbside pickup. Limited menu includes: the signature Horse fries and cheeseburger, wedge salad and six-pack of beer. There are plans to add more items as well as an additional phone line.

WHERE: 540 E. Fulton St., Lancaster.

HOURS: Wed.-Sat., 4-9 p.m.

MORE INFO: 717-392-5528; horseinnlancaster.com.

The Imperial at the Holiday Inn Lancaster

Online ordering. Menu includes entrees from NY Strip steak to vegan lasagna, six-packs of beer.

WHERE: 26 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

HOURS: 2-7:30 p.m. daily.

MORE INFO: theimperialrestaurant.com.

Luca

Phone orders/curbside pickup. Menu includes: a rotating selection of seasonal pizzas, half or whole wood roasted chicken, lasagna with pork ragu and loaves of rustic Italian bread. They are also selling wine from their bottle shop. Plans are in the works for online ordering.

WHERE: 436 W. James St., Lancaster

HOURS: Tues-Sun, 12-9 p.m.

MORE INFO: 717-553-5770, ext. 2; Lucalancaster.com.

Ma(i)son-Dixon BBQ

Taylor Mason of Luca is transforming his French farm-to-table space into a barbecue joint with his backyard smoker. Online ordering via Resy.com. The fixed-priced dinners ($25) offer a choice of smoked brisket, baby back ribs, pulled pork or roasted chicken legs and include Lexington dip barbecue sauce, bread and butter pickles, Martin’s potato rolls, root beer baked beans, macaroni and cheese and for dessert, pecan pie bars.

WHERE: 230 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

HOURS: Wed.-Sat. 4:30-9 p.m.

MORE INFO: resy.com/cities/lcn/ma-i-son.

Per Diem at the Hotel Lititz

Online orders/curbside pickup or delivery through Doordash. Menu includes: Quarts of clam chowder, vegan chili and a chickpea stew, a selection of pizzas, grilled Caesar salad, six-packs of beer,

WHERE: 50 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz.

HOURS: Wed-Thurs, 4-7 p.m., Fri-Sat, 4-8 p.m, Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

MORE INFO: perdiemlititz.com.

The Pressroom Restaurant

Weekly online ordering for rotating selection of three-course family-style meals. This week’s lineup includes bouillabaisse and prime rib. Bakehouse on King is offering a limited selection of breads and sweets. Beer six-packs and wines by the bottle also available.

WHERE: 26-28 W. King St., Lancaster.

HOURS: Orders must be placed by Thursday at 7 p.m. for Saturday pickup.

MORE INFO: email: orders@pressroomrestaurant.com; pressroomrestaurant.com.

Upohar Vegetarian Restaurant

Online ordering/curbside pickup; no same-day pickup at this time. Menu is a collection of globally inspired entrée-sized meals, including Nepali, Puerto Rican and North African. Smaller plates such as empanadas and hummus also available.

WHERE: 798 New Holland Ave., Lancaster.

HOURS: Tue-Sat, 12-5 p.m.

MORE INFO: squareup.com/store/UpoharRestaurant.