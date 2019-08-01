It even hurt to blink.

A head-on collision just a few miles from John Bressler’s home in Oley, Berks County, sent the musician to the hospital in 2015. The crash left him with a broken neck, six broken ribs and a shattered pelvis. He spent 16 weeks in a wheelchair, unsure if he’d ever be able to play music again — the passion on which he’s made a living for a decade.

Still, Bressler couldn’t help but feel fortunate.

“I shouldn’t be alive,” Bressler says. “I’m the luckiest guy on the planet.”

He made a promise to himself that if he ever got back on stage, he would take time out of each show to honor the nurses who helped him heal.

Eight months after the accident, Bressler made good on that promise. The 1972 Garden Spot High School graduate returned to his work as a headline performer on cruise ships. His shows are a blend of heartfelt piano playing, original and cover songs sung in his signature raspy voice, and a little bit of comedy, too.

Years ago, Bressler performed at New Holland Art Association’s Entertainment in the Park series. On Saturday, Bressler will return to the park to perform as part of the series’ 40th season.

“I was very flattered to do it, because I very rarely ever work on land anymore,” Bressler says.

Bressler was born in the Churchtown area. He attended a one-room schoolhouse with Amish and Mennonite children until he was in sixth grade. He wrote a song, “One Room School Called California,” about that experience.

“That was a very unique experience,” Bressler says. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

He started playing piano by ear at age 3, and his unconventional playing style put him at odds with his first piano teacher. When he got a little older, he switched teachers. This time, his instructor was supportive of his improper techniques.

“I probably unequivocally do everything wrong on the piano, but I don’t care,” Bressler says. “I play for what it feels like to me.”

What’s more important to Bressler —and what he’s been told is evident in his shows — is the bond he has with the instrument.

“They just say I have a connection with the piano,” Bressler says. “I don’t take it lightly. Playing the piano is the easiest thing in the world for me. I just love doing it.”

He also participated in 13 productions at Garden Spot High School under Stan Deen, a celebrated local educator who soon will be the subject of a feature film starring “Chernobyl” and “Mad Men” actor Jared Harris.

“I learned a great deal about stage presence and performing,” Bressler says. “I did not go into acting. Stan wanted me to go into acting. I said I’d starve as an actor. I wanted to be a musician.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

After earning his stripes gigging as a solo act and in local rock bands, Bressler connected with someone who worked for Holiday Inn. Bressler wanted to play at the hotels with a band, but the hotel’s representative suggested otherwise.

“One of the VPs who knew me well said, ‘Go on your own and I’ll give you all the work you want,” Bressler says.

So, he did. He played six hours a day six days a week in Holiday Inns in Connecticut, California, Florida and beyond. He credits local production and audio giants Michael Tait and Roy Clair for helping him get performance-ready with a rotating stage and other accoutrements. But after some time on the road, he was worried the rigorous schedule would burn him out.

He later found other types of gigs to pay his bills, from corporate events and school assemblies to sit-down shows in performing arts centers.

Bressler also was tapped to open for big acts such as Ray Charles, Willie Nelson and Alabama at state and county fairs. When time was tight, he says, the promoters asked him to just tell a few jokes instead of setting up his piano. He still incorporates stories and comedic bits into his shows today. He started performing on cruise ships in 2007.

“The highest compliment I ever get is people on a cruise ship will say, ‘Watching your show is like sitting in your living room and you’re just talking to us,’ ” Bressler says. “It’s my natural personality.”

In those stories, Bressler often shares his experience growing up in Lancaster County.

“I talk about Lancaster County everywhere I go,” Bressler says. “I reference the movie ‘Witness’; I talk about the Amish; I talk about the fact that I went to a one-room school. I’m sort of an ambassador for Lancaster County, unofficially.”

When Bressler performs in New Holland this weekend, he’ll be joined by a seven-piece band. Among its members will be his brother Roy Bressler on drums. He owns local towing company Bressler’s Inc. Bressler says the performance will be the first time he and his brother play music on stage together.

No matter whether he’s performing on land or by sea, Bressler believes there’s an important distinction to be made between musicians and entertainers. Bressler identifies strongly as the latter.

“Musicians work for other musicians,” Bressler says. “They’re trying to impress other musicians that are there. But those aren’t the people who pay the bills. Those aren’t the people you work for. Entertainers work for the audience.”