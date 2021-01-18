Ephrata Performing Arts Center survived a flood, a fire and a pandemic in 2020, and the venerable theater faces ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on performances to start 2021.

“I’d say I’m approaching 2021 with fingers crossed, ready to change at a moment’s notice if I have to,” EPAC artistic director Ed Fernandez says. “I don’t want to use the word ‘trepidatious,’ but I’m happy that we’re in good shape.”

With the recent video announcement of nine upcoming shows, EPAC is pivoting to new ways of storytelling. More information on ticketing for 2021 is not yet available, but subscriptions will open later in January and individual tickets will go on sale in February.

In 2020, being in “good shape” was anything but a guarantee. Just days before the March premiere of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in Night-Time,” the Simon Stephens production was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions. Props, costumes and stage pieces hung like ghosts in place for months as the world figured out new ways to do things often taken for granted before the pandemic.

“I always joked with people, going into the theater at that point was sort of like going into Chernobyl — everything’s just there sitting in the darkness,” Fernandez says.

But the pandemic wasn’t the end of EPAC’s troubles in 2020.

In May, a faulty sprinkler caused light flooding in the basement. In November, as the books closed on that disaster, a small fire briefly enveloped the front of the theater before the Ephrata Fire Department prevented more damage. Though insurance has handled both incidents, the fire is still under investigation.

“Thank God that (the fire) was basically a little bit of outside damage and never really got inside the theater,” Fernandez says. “When I first saw the pictures people were texting to me as it was happening, I thought, ‘Am I going to get there and just see a bunch of ashes?’ It looked really bad from the outside.”

Most of the damage is from the water used to fight the fire, Fernandez says.

EPAC patrons helped the theater in myriad ways. In October, EPAC hosted a successful four-day auction of theater memorabilia, and in November’s Extraordinary Give, the theater received $38,075, a new record, according to Fernandez. Another key to making it through 2020 was the theaters’ board of directors, according to new board President David Lyall.

“The previous board over the last few years was very focused on making the theater solvent and making sure there were cash reserves, running it like a business,” explains Lyall, who took over for outgoing President Andrea Glass on Jan. 1. “The hard thing that I’ve seen when it comes to a lot of smaller theater companies is that the artistic ability is there and it shines like a diamond, but when it comes to the business side, typically things wane or are put on the back burner.”

Christmas plan

Unable to host a proper Christmas show in 2020, Fernandez and the EPAC team pivoted to new territory — an original Christmas production filmed in-house, then uploaded online for all to see.

“Santa’s Surprise Party” was written and directed by Jake McClellan and filmed with Patchtown Films, a Lancaster-based production company. The half-hour production, which starred Fernandez as Mrs. Claus and featured a host of other EPAC regulars, will serve as a sort of blueprint for the first few productions of 2021.

“Jake was a big part of that, and I can’t thank him enough for his expertise and knowledge of how to do this, because it was our first time doing a video production like this,” Fernandez says. “As a video production, it turned out really well. That was our little toe dip in the water, and we enjoyed it very much, so I’m kind of looking forward to the video aspects of next season.”

EPAC 2021 Show Schedule EPAC 2021 Show Schedule

“LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL” (February 26 – March 14)

“THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME" (April 16 – May 1)

“SOMETHING ROTTEN!” (May 6 – 22).

“THE BOYS IN THE BAND” (June 17 – 26)

“MATILDA: THE MUSICAL” (July 22 – August 7) “HEDDA GABLER” (September 2 – 11)

“A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER” (October 7 – 23)

“Special Event: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH” (October 29 & 30)

“LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION” (December 3 – 31)

‘2020 was easy’

According to Fernandez, the first two shows of the season, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in Night-Time,” will be filmed and then streamed from Feb. 26 to March 14 and April 16 to May 1, respectively. Beginning with “Something Rotten!” the newest show on EPAC’s 2021 slate scheduled from May 6-22, Fernandez says the theater hopes to be able to host live productions again with an in-person audience.

And after that?

“We’re going to deal with these issues as they come,” Fernandez says. “You have to be flexible, it’s like it’s wartime. You have to have a firm plan, and also know that it can change. One of our board members said something at the last meeting which I think is so true — 2020 was easy, 2021 is going to be the hard one.”

Many of the shows in the 2021 season initially were announced for 2020 but were held over. A few changes were made — “Damn Yankees” swapped out for the aforementioned “Something Rotten!” and “Matilda” was swapped from the holiday season to summer to make way for a “school edition” of the classic “Les Miserables.” In some cases, such as “The Curious Case...,” this allows for the cast to return and perform in the show as they had planned to in 2020.

“There’s a sense of satisfaction knowing that we’ll be able to continue to put things out there,” Lyall says. “EPAC is a niche sort of theater, and we have an audience that really loves what we do and gets what we do, and I love that about EPAC.”

Depending on the specific licensing agreements, some shows will be able to be both livestreamed and performed before an audience, allowing for EPAC to reach those that might not be ready for in-person performances.

“People love live concerts and live theater; I don’t think that’s ever going to go away, because nothing can replace that as an art form,” Fernandez adds. “This maybe pushed the inevitable in the entertainment field, in a way. Changes that are inevitable have been accelerated now.”

Overseeing that change from a board perspective is Lyall, the owner of a Lancaster interior design firm. He previously served as a member-at-large on the board and before that, simply a longtime patron of the theater.

“I’ve been a fan and supporter and patron of EPAC for over 15 years, and I always saw everything from a totally different perspective, just that person coming in, filling a seat and being filled up with what was being put on the stage,” Lyall says. “I never really completely understood what went into picking shows and making them work. It’s a huge undertaking, even for a small, community theater.”

EPAC has survived fires, floods, shows good and bad for many decades, so it may take more than the novel coronavirus to shut it down.

“The thing that has always attracted me to EPAC and live theater in general — and this might sound canned, but I tell people this and I really mean it — I just think theater is such a transformative thing,” Lyall says. “I feel like it has the ability to take us to unfamiliar places and expand your view of the world, and in turn, it can actually make the world change.”