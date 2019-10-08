Zest, the Lititz kitchen supply store, is now a little spicier with an expanded its spice inventory.
The new spice shop is next door to the Lititz kitchen supply store at 30 E. Main Street. Opened Oct. 2 with 180 spices, says co-owner Sharon Landis. She plans to expand to 250 spices by the end of October.
Many of the spices are $4-$6, with most packaged in jars that hold a half-cup. A few are more expensive, like the ground lime leaf ($12.95) or Carolina Reaper garlic pepper ($11.95). The store has tasters to try samples.
These are the spices there now:
18 Spice Chicken Rub
Adobo Lime Rub
Organic Adobo Lime Rub
Aleppo Pepper
All American Dry Rub
Ancho Chile Powder
Organic Ancho Chile Powder
Apple Pie Spice
Applewood Chipotle Rub
Organic Arrowroot Powder
Austin Steak Rub
Bahamian Chicken
Baharat Seasoning
Barbacoa
Organic Basil
Beef Brisket Rub
Organic Beetroot Powder
Organic Berbere
Birdseye Chile Powder
Black Bean Burger Seasoning
Black Sesame Seeds
Blackened Seasoning
Brown Mustard Seeds
Organic Brown Mustard Seeds
Buffalo Wing Rub
Burger Blast
Cacao Chili Rub
Cajun Rub
Cake Spice
Organic California Granulated Garlic
Cape Malay Curry Powder
Organic Cardamom Seeds
Organic Ground Cardamom
Caribbean Spice
Carolina Reaper Garlic Pepper
Cassia Cinnamon Sticks
Cayenne Pepper Medium Heat Jar
Ceylon Cinnamon Sticks
Organic Ceylon Cinnamon
Chai Baking Spice
Chinese Five Spice
Chipolte Meco Chile Powder
Chop House Burger Seasoning
Coriander Seed Jar
Cow Tippin Steak Seasoning
Cream of Tartar
Creole Seasoning
Cumin Seed
Organic Ground Cumin
Curry Leaves
de Arbol Chiles
Deep South Dry Rub
Diablo Burger Seasoning
Dried Dill Weed
Dukkah
Espresso Rub
Organic Fennel Seed
File Powder
Fines Herbes
Organic Flippin the Bird
Fort Worth Burger Seasoning
French Tarragon
Garam Marsala
Garlic Herb Seasoning
Roasted Garlic Flakes
Roasted Garlic Pepper
Ginger Powder
Goats Horn Chile Granulated
Granulated Garlic
Granulated Honey
Organic Greek Seasoning
Green Serrano Chile Powder
Grilled Salmon
Ground Cardamom
Ground Cloves
Ground Coriander
Ground Cumin
Ground Jamaican Allspice
Ground Kaffir Lime Leaves
Ground Nutmeg
Gulf Coast Bay Seasoning
Habanero Chile Powder
Habanero Mango Chicken Rub
Harissa
Hatch New Mexico Chili Pepper
Herbs de Provence
Hibiscus
Hill Country Chili Powder
Organic Italian Seasoning
Jalapeno Flakes
Jamaican Allspice Berries
Organic Jerk Seasoning
Juniper Berries
Kansas City Steak Seasoning
Korean Chile Flakes
Korintje Cinnamon
Organic Korintje Cinnamon Powder
Organic Lemon Juice Powder
Lemon Pepper
Lime Pepper
Louisiana Fish Seasoning
Maharajah Curry Powder
Manzanillo Mexican Seasoning
Organic Manzanillo Mexican Seasoning
Organic Maple Sugar
Mediterranean Oregano
Organic Mediterranean Oregano
Mexican Oregano
Organic Mexican Oregano
Milan Bread Dipping Season
Mojo Seasoning
Moroccan Chicken Spice Rub
Organic Moroccan Vegetable Seasoning
Mother Clucker Chicken
Organic Maharajah Spice
Napa Valley Pepper
Naples Seasoning
New Mexico Chile Powder
New Mexico Chiles
Nigella Seed
Organic Nigella Sativa Seeds
New York Pizza Seasoning
One Flew Over the Chicken's Nest
Onion Powder
Pacific Northwest Seafood Seasoning
Paella Seasoning
Pasilla de Oaxaca Chile
Organic Pennsylvania Pepper
Peppercorn Beef Rub
Pickling Spice Mix
Piri Piri Seasoning
Pollo Asado
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice
Ras El Hanout
Red Pepper Flakes
Rosemary Herb
Rubbed Sage
Saigon Cinnamon Sticks
Salt Free Steak Rub
Satay Seasoning
Sazon Seasoning
Shichimi Togarashi/Japanese 7-Spice blend
Organic Shawarma Seasoning
Sichuan Peppercorns
Sicilian Bread Dipping Spice
Smoked Serrano Powder
Smoked Sweet Paprika
Smoky Molasses Rub
Spicy Thai Blend
St. Louis Rib Rub
Star Anise
Sumac
Summer Savory
Sweet Basil
Sweet Hungarian Paprika
Sweet Tweetie
Taco Seasoning
Tandoori Spice
Texas Smoked Turkey Rub
Thai Bird Chiles
Thyme Leaf
Tikka Masala
Tomato Powder
Turkish Kofte Seasoning
Turmeric Spice
Organic Tuscany Bread Dipping Seasoning
Vadouvan Curry
Organic Vietnamese Cinnamon
Vindaloo Curry
White Peppercorns
White Sesame Seeds
Whole Cloves
Whole Nutmeg
Wild for Salmon
Yellow Mustard Seed Powder
Yellow Mustard Seeds
Yucatan Recado Rojo
Za'atar (Israeli)