Zest
 ERIN NEGLEY | Staff

Zest, the Lititz kitchen supply store, is now a little spicier with an expanded its spice inventory.

The new spice shop is next door to the Lititz kitchen supply store at 30 E. Main Street. Opened Oct. 2 with 180 spices, says co-owner Sharon Landis. She plans to expand to 250 spices by the end of October.

Many of the spices are $4-$6, with most packaged in jars that hold a half-cup. A few are more expensive, like the ground lime leaf ($12.95) or Carolina Reaper garlic pepper ($11.95). The store has tasters to try samples.

These are the spices there now:

18 Spice Chicken Rub

Adobo Lime Rub

Organic Adobo Lime Rub

Aleppo Pepper

All American Dry Rub

Ancho Chile Powder

Organic Ancho Chile Powder

Apple Pie Spice

Applewood Chipotle Rub

Organic Arrowroot Powder

Austin Steak Rub

Bahamian Chicken

Baharat Seasoning

Barbacoa

Organic Basil

Beef Brisket Rub

Organic Beetroot Powder

Organic Berbere

Birdseye Chile Powder

Black Bean Burger Seasoning

Black Sesame Seeds

Blackened Seasoning

Brown Mustard Seeds

Organic Brown Mustard Seeds

Buffalo Wing Rub

Burger Blast

Cacao Chili Rub

Cajun Rub

Cake Spice

Organic California Granulated Garlic

Cape Malay Curry Powder

Organic Cardamom Seeds

Organic Ground Cardamom

Caribbean Spice

Carolina Reaper Garlic Pepper

Cassia Cinnamon Sticks

Cayenne Pepper Medium Heat Jar

Ceylon Cinnamon Sticks

Organic Ceylon Cinnamon

Chai Baking Spice

Chinese Five Spice

Chipolte Meco Chile Powder

Chop House Burger Seasoning

Coriander Seed Jar

Cow Tippin Steak Seasoning

Cream of Tartar

Creole Seasoning

Cumin Seed

Organic Ground Cumin

Curry Leaves

de Arbol Chiles

Deep South Dry Rub

Diablo Burger Seasoning

Dried Dill Weed

Dukkah

Espresso Rub

Organic Fennel Seed

File Powder

Fines Herbes

Organic Flippin the Bird

Fort Worth Burger Seasoning

French Tarragon

Garam Marsala

Garlic Herb Seasoning

Roasted Garlic Flakes

Roasted Garlic Pepper

Ginger Powder

Goats Horn Chile Granulated

Granulated Garlic

Granulated Honey

Organic Greek Seasoning

Green Serrano Chile Powder

Grilled Salmon

Ground Cardamom

Ground Cloves

Ground Coriander

Ground Cumin

Ground Jamaican Allspice

Ground Kaffir Lime Leaves

Ground Nutmeg

Gulf Coast Bay Seasoning

Habanero Chile Powder

Habanero Mango Chicken Rub

Harissa

Hatch New Mexico Chili Pepper

Herbs de Provence

Hibiscus

Hill Country Chili Powder

Organic Italian Seasoning

Jalapeno Flakes

Jamaican Allspice Berries

Organic Jerk Seasoning

Juniper Berries

Kansas City Steak Seasoning

Korean Chile Flakes

Korintje Cinnamon

Organic Korintje Cinnamon Powder

Organic Lemon Juice Powder

Lemon Pepper

Lime Pepper

Louisiana Fish Seasoning

Maharajah Curry Powder

Manzanillo Mexican Seasoning

Organic Manzanillo Mexican Seasoning

Organic Maple Sugar

Mediterranean Oregano

Organic Mediterranean Oregano

Mexican Oregano

Organic Mexican Oregano

Milan Bread Dipping Season

Mojo Seasoning

Moroccan Chicken Spice Rub

Organic Moroccan Vegetable Seasoning

Mother Clucker Chicken

Organic Maharajah Spice

Napa Valley Pepper

Naples Seasoning

New Mexico Chile Powder

New Mexico Chiles

Nigella Seed

Organic Nigella Sativa Seeds

New York Pizza Seasoning

One Flew Over the Chicken's Nest

Onion Powder

Pacific Northwest Seafood Seasoning

Paella Seasoning

Pasilla de Oaxaca Chile

Organic Pennsylvania Pepper

Peppercorn Beef Rub

Pickling Spice Mix

Piri Piri Seasoning

Pollo Asado

Pumpkin Pie Spice

Organic Pumpkin Pie Spice

Ras El Hanout

Red Pepper Flakes

Rosemary Herb

Rubbed Sage

Saigon Cinnamon Sticks

Salt Free Steak Rub

Satay Seasoning

Sazon Seasoning

Shichimi Togarashi/Japanese 7-Spice blend

Organic Shawarma Seasoning

Sichuan Peppercorns

Sicilian Bread Dipping Spice

Smoked Serrano Powder

Smoked Sweet Paprika

Smoky Molasses Rub

Spicy Thai Blend

St. Louis Rib Rub

Star Anise

Sumac

Summer Savory

Sweet Basil

Sweet Hungarian Paprika

Sweet Tweetie

Taco Seasoning

Tandoori Spice

Texas Smoked Turkey Rub

Thai Bird Chiles

Thyme Leaf

Tikka Masala

Tomato Powder

Turkish Kofte Seasoning

Turmeric Spice

Organic Tuscany Bread Dipping Seasoning

Vadouvan Curry

Organic Vietnamese Cinnamon

Vindaloo Curry

White Peppercorns

White Sesame Seeds

Whole Cloves

Whole Nutmeg

Wild for Salmon

Yellow Mustard Seed Powder

Yellow Mustard Seeds

Yucatan Recado Rojo

Za'atar (Israeli)