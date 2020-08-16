This is a letter I wrote to a friend, Ruth.

We worked together for many years, and when she retired, I wrote letters to her to stay in touch. I write to many people, but across the years, I’ve learned that I’m the only person Ruth writes to.

On Sept. 7, she will celebrate her 90th birthday — keeping in mind that age is just a number.

Perhaps people would like to read an open letter without so much doom and gloom. When I originally wrote this enclosed letter, in April, I had no idea I’d forward it to the newspaper.

Dear Ruth, family and Sugar, too:

I love it! I’ve rearranged my schedule, making a special point to be in bed around 10-ish to 10:30-ish, thus getting up at 6-ish. I’m fully rested and make the most of my day.

Previously, I was going to bed much later, slept for five or six hours, still got up at 8:30 or 9-ish, but, before I knew it, it was noonish and I hadn’t really gotten anything accomplished.

Yes, I’m liking this new schedule. Already today, up at 6-ish, brought in my newspaper, decided to shower and wash my hair and be totally dressed before it’s even 7 a.m.

While putting away my recycling bin, I saw a neighbor, and we chit-chatted for a while, discussing how the “new normal” will never be like the one we knew. The world needs to seems to be topsy-turvy.

Then I decided to run my portable upright vacuum. I was amazed how little dirt was in the tray, but then I’m vacuuming every day.

I’ve become a clean freak, and, again I love it. Nobody messes with my system and I’m not hearing over my shoulder, “But you just vacuumed yesterday,” like I heard for 50 years.

It’s hard to believe my husband is gone four years. I focus on all the good memories, and there were and are many, but I’m loving my freedom and independence. While married to him, I lost my identity and I allowed it to happen. He became a control freak, and, again, I allowed it to happen. Bottom line, I’m back to “me,” and all the family and my friends recognize me as truly “me.” And all are happy for me and, most importantly, I’m happy for me.

I’m totally debt-free and my heavenly father lives in my heart, helping me to make wise decisions.

Ruth, a few days ago I made a huge pot of homemade potato soup. It’s better than I’ve ever made in my whole, entire life. No recipe — I just cooked diced peeled potatoes, sliced carrots some frozen broccoli, itty-bitty onions and celery diced real fine. I added seasonings of celery seed and parsley flakes.

When soft, I mashed and added sliced and diced hard-boiled eggs, grated cheese, a little butter and milk.

When the pot of contents began to simmer I removed it from the heat and ladeled it into soup bowls. What a savory, delicious meal!

I’ve also continued working on my latest project — revamping my loose-leaf notebooks of DVD movies. Where some pages were or overly congested, that particular page became two pages. It all stays in alphabetical order.

On the left are the movie titles, and on the right page is info of the movie: title, a few sentences of what the movie is about, the year it was made, the length of the movie and if it’s color or black and white.

I’m trying to get all my projects completed, so in the coronavirus pandemic is over, I can golf till the cows come home.

(No I don’t have any cows. It’s just an expression.)

Ruth, I’ve rambled on at length and will put closure to your letter and get it into my mailbox.

Love and prayers, Donna Lapham.

P.S.: Thank you Ruth for all your letters. I greatly appreciate each and every one.

The author lives in Lancaster.

